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Plus500 Depot
20.08.2026 01:30:18

Malaysia Stock Market May Reverse Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after ending the three-day slide in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,725-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher as positive sentiment from easing treasury yields was offset by another jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian shares figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index eased 2.04 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,731.32 after trading between 1,725.95 and 1,733.44.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and mostly stayed that was throughout the session.

The Dow climbed 119.65 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 53,463.05, while the NASDAQ added 41.38 points or 0.16 percent to close at 26,331.09 and the S&P 500 rose 16.22 points or 0.21 percent to end at 7,707.98.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a significant pullback by bond yields, with the 30-year bond yield pulling back further off its highest levels in nearly two decades. Yields moved sharply lower after the Treasury Department announced upscaled buyback operations for longer-term debt.

Stocks gave back some ground in afternoon trading as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy revealed many officials believe an increase in interest rates would likely be necessary unless inflation declines.

Crude oil prices soared on Wednesday as the closure of Strait of Hormuz continues, extending supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.18 or 1.39 percent at $86.12 per barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In June, imports were up 43.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 45.4 percent for a trade surplus of 14.90 billion ringgit.

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