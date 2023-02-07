SMI 11'234 -0.4%  SPI 14'483 -0.5%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'321 -0.2%  Euro 0.9894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.1%  Gold 1'872 0.1%  Bitcoin 21'441 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 84.1 3.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Cardano kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Musk-Buyout: Twitter leistet nach Milliardendarlehen erste Zinszahlung
Ausblick: TotalEnergies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Société Générale legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Startup-Hype: In diesem Land entwickeln sich Startups besonders stark
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
08.02.2023 00:30:01

Malaysia Stock Market May Reverse Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,475-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on increasing optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were solidly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses form the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 14.09 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 1,476.38 after trading between 1,471.79 and 1,487.99.

Among the actives, Axiata added 0.66 percent, while CIMB Group retreated 1.41 percent, Dialog Group declined 1.54 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.96 percent, Genting slid 0.59 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.74 percent, IHH Healthcare weakened 1.16 percent, INARI lost 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation slumped 1.30 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.64 percent, Maybank dropped 0.92 percent, Maxis jumped 1.99 percent, MISC shed 0.82 percent, MRDIY plummeted 3.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 1.93 percent, Press Metal and Nestle both dipped 0.37 percent, Public Bank stumbled 1.19 percent, RHB Capital and Petronas Gas both eased 0.35 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.85 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.45 percent, Telekom Malaysia skidded 0.97 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 1.88 percent and PPB Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages shook off flat morning trade on Tuesday, rallying in the afternoon.

The Dow jumped265.67 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 34,156.69, while the NASDAQ surged 226.34 points or 1.90 percent to end at 12,113.79 and the S&P 500 advanced 52.92 points or 1.29 percent to close at 4,164.00.

The late rally on Wall Street came in reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Economic Club of Washington. In a Q&A session, Powell said he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation."

Powell said inflation is beginning to ease, though he expects it to be a long process and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets expect if the economic data doesn't cooperate.

Oil prices advanced Tuesday on expectations of higher energy demand from China, and on supply concerns following a massive earthquake in Turkey on Monday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $3.02 or 4.1 percent at $77.14 a barrel, the highest close since January 31.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
07.02.23 Rohstoffe: Die Anlageklasse der Stunde
07.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
07.02.23 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer beschließt Aktienrückkauf
07.02.23 Stimmung könnte kippen
06.02.23 Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'672.64 19.70 EPSSMU
Short 11'910.65 13.87 6SSMNU
Short 12'373.99 8.77 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'233.87 07.02.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'760.34 19.04 MHSSMU
Long 10'527.65 13.70 A5SSMU
Long 10'095.41 8.98 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia rutscht 2022 tiefer in die Verlustzone und kündigt Mittelbeschaffung an
Holcim Aktie in Grün: Weitere Zukäufe in Nordamerika und Europa geplant - Holcim übernimmt US-Unternehmen Duro-Last
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS strebt offenbar CSFB-Börsengang 2024 oder 2025 an - Bonusgespräche mit Mitarbeitern wohl verschoben
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag in Grün
Zinssorgen weiter bestimmendes Thema: US-Handel endet im Plus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus
Amazon Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Amazon
Euro erholt sich nach Fed-Aussagen
Ausblick: Enphase Energy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.