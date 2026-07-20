Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’254 -0.6%  SPI 20’033 -0.6%  Dow 51’839.2600 -0.6%  DAX 24’847 0.1%  Euro 1 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’227 -0.1%  Gold 4’006 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’885.6736 1.2%  Dollar 0.8 0.0%  Öl 88.8 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Novartis öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Intel-Aktie im Plus: Analysten erwarten starken Jahresauftakt - mit einem Vorbehalt
20-Billionen-Dollar-Traum: Kann die NVIDIA-Aktie in eine völlig neue Börsen-Dimension aufsteigen?
Korrektur als Einstiegschance? Warum Analysten die Micron-Aktie weiterhin stützen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
21.07.2026 01:33:10

Malaysia Stock Market May Remain Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 20 points or 1.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,720-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the major averages is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and on the continuing conflict in the Middle East. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index slipped 9.16 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 1,722.29 after trading between 1,720.05 and 1,733.76.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Monday but gradually sank into the red as the day progressed, ending at session lows.

The Dow tumbled 307.16 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 51,839.26, while the NASDAQ dipped 12.17 points or 0.05 percent to close at 25,508.07 and the S&P 500 eased 14.41 points or 0.19 percent to end at 7,443.28.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders looked up to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the notable pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as concerns the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran led to a surge by treasury yields and worries about the outlook for interest rates.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing a modest decline by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in June.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Monday as the U.S. and Iran continue to attack each other even as both sides appear ready to renew diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $0.39 or 0.47 percent at $82.88 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

20.07.26 Logo WHS Nasdaq minus 4 Prozent: KI-Angst wächst – Apple und Nvidia kämpfen um die Börsenkrone!
20.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rotation: Defensive Aktien übernehmen das Kommando
20.07.26 SMI behält Rekordhoch im Blick
20.07.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren – Technologiewerte in Hongkong gesucht
20.07.26 Die Erde ist nicht genug – Weltraum-KI im Datenorbit
17.07.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 24.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Inficon Holding, Lam Research
16.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 1: Die starke Entwicklung der Basis-Bausteine im 1. Halbjahr 2026 erklärt
16.07.26 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG
15.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’810.77 19.78 SMJBFU
Short 15’134.29 13.66 SX0BIU
Short 15’688.82 8.91 S4VBLU
SMI-Kurs: 14’254.36 20.07.2026 17:31:25
Long 13’633.71 19.65 SGBNXU
Long 13’324.58 13.79 S1B77U
Long 12’766.29 8.99 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Rheinmetall-Aktie dreht ins Plus - dank neuem Bundeswehr-Auftrag
Umbau bei Ethereum beendet - steht ETH vor dem nächsten Schub?
SpaceX-Aktie vielfach überbewertet? Ex-Fidelity-Manager setzt fairen Wert deutlich tiefer an
Aktien von SpaceX und Tesla - Kommt der grosse Zusammenschluss?
TeamViewer-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Cyberangriff zu spät gemeldet - Bafin greift durch
adidas-Aktie freundlich: WM ein voller Erfolg - Verkaufszahlen gehen durch die Decke

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.