SMI 11'143 -0.3%  SPI 14'581 -0.4%  Dow 38'273 -1.4%  DAX 16'881 -0.9%  Euro 0.9502 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'689 -1.2%  Gold 1'993 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43'931 0.3%  Dollar 0.8870 0.0%  Öl 82.6 0.6% 
Rückruf bei Tesla: Sicherheitsbedenken wegen Schriftgrösse - E-Autobauer muss zahlreiche Fahrzeuge zurückrufen
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Sony stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Ahold legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Lyft-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Lyft legt beim Umsatz zu
14.02.2024 00:30:31

Malaysia Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had eased less than a single point or 0.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,530-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on rising pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets finished sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to also open under pressure.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index advanced 19.09 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 1,531.37 after trading between 1,512.63 and 1,533.16.

Among the actives, Axiata gathered 0.36 percent, while Celcomdigi gained 0.47 percent, CIMB Group soared 2.42 percent, Genting Malaysia improved 0.70 percent, IHH Healthcare rallied 1.47 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.51 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.62 percent, Maxis strengthened 1.33 percent, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals both accelerated 1.94 percent, MISC and Sime Darby both rose 0.41 percent, MRDIY skyrocketed 2.84 percent, Press Metal increased 0.65 percent, Public Bank climbed 1.15 percent, QL Resources advanced 0.87 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.90 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 2.25 percent, Tenaga Nasional surged 2.78 percent, YTL Power tumbled 1.73 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 1.29 percent and Genting, PPB Group, Telekom Malaysia and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as the major averages opened sharply lower and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 524.63 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 38,272.75, while the NASDAQ tumbled 286.95 points or 1.80 percent to close at 15,655.60 and the S&P 500 sank 68.67 points or 1.37 percent to end at 4,953.17.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed the release of a highly anticipated Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in January.

With Federal Reserve officials repeatedly saying they need more confidence that inflation is slowing before lowering interest rates, the data has further reduced optimism about a near-term rate cut.

Treasuries yields surged in response to the data, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest level in two months.

Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday amid concerns about supply due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $0.95 or 1.25 percent at $77.87 a barrel, up for a seventh straight session.

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services

3 Dividenden Aktien: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

13.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Bayer, Lonza, Roche
13.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf LANXESS AG
13.02.24 Was ist bei Alphabet (ex GOOGLE) los?
13.02.24 3 Dividenden Aktien: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
13.02.24 SMI mit Gegenbewegung
13.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Am GD200 abgedrückt
12.02.24 Riding the Global Gold Bull – Dynamics of the China Gold Market
12.02.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus – Berichtssaison setzt sich fort
12.02.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.02.2024
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: UBS rechnet mit niedrigerem Anteil von DocMorris am Arzneimittelmarkt
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin rutscht wieder unter 50'000 US-Dollar
Blick auf Bitcoin & Co.: Das dürften die voraussichtlichen Haupttrends für den Krypto-Markt im Jahr 2024 sein
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel in Rot-- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Nikkei schliesst mit Gewinnen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verbilligt sich am Dienstagmittag
Franken zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Tief - Die Gründe
Clariant & Co.: Diese Unternehmen aus der Schweiz könnten potenzielle Übernahmekandidaten sein
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche arbeitet mit PathAI im Bereich Diagnostik zusammen
UBS-Strategin: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen - Silber könnte Gold sogar übertreffen
Bitcoin-Halving im April 2024 im Fokus: Erreicht der Bitcoinkurs neue Allzeithochs?

