Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’947 0.6%  SPI 19’695 0.7%  Dow 51’778 0.6%  DAX 25’717 0.7%  Euro 0.9465 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’323 0.9%  Gold 4’341 1.8%  Bitcoin 63’000 0.2%  Dollar 0.8243 -0.2%  Öl 103.9 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Helvetia Baloise46664220Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Volatile KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: Diese Strategien schützen Anleger vor starken Ausschlägen
840'000 US-Dollar für Bitcoin? Binance-Gründer CZ sieht Trendwechsel weg von KI-Investments
Ohne einen einzigen Tech-Wert zu 48 Prozent Rendite: Die Favoriten eines US-Fondsmanagers
Generac-Aktie im Höhenflug: Plus 18 Prozent nach Amazon-Milliardendeal
Erholung bei Aktien von AMD, Marvell, NVIDIA & Co. fortgesetztt: Das müssen Anleger beachten
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
18.09.2026 01:29:38

Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 25 points or 1.6 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,675-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on bargain hunting and easing oil prices and treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index slipped 4.47 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 1,674.74 after trading between 1,670.75 and 1,684.92.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 316.14 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 51,778.04, while the NASDAQ surged 439.88 points or 1.69 percent to close at 26,089.55 and the S&P 500 rallied 85.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at 7,637.76.

Stocks surged early in the session amid an extended pullback by the price of crude oil after supply-related concerns eased amid Saudi Arabia's efforts to get its vital oil pipeline back in operation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.60 or 0.59 percent at $101.83 per barrel.

Treasury yields have moved to the downside along with crude oil prices, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note slumping after ending the previous session roughly flat.

Traders shrugged off Wednesday's widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, even though projections point to at least one more rate hike before the end of the year.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department showed an unexpected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release August figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation later today. In July, imports were up 36.4 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 38.0 percent for a trade surplus of MYR22.50 billion. Overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.09.26 Logo WHS So vermeiden Sie die teuersten Fehler – Aus Vermögen wird Einkommen, Teil 4
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Öl- und Gassektor – Im Sog der Energiepreise/Avolta – Weiter im Seitwärtstrend
17.09.26 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Zinsentscheidung im Aufwind
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
17.09.26 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’602.62 17.56 S6CB3U
Short 14’828.92 13.60 S3PBUU
Short 15’362.46 8.95 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’947.31 17.09.2026 17:31:18
Long 13’388.43 19.81 SJBMDU
Long 13’075.68 13.73 S2B8UU
Long 12’525.70 8.95 BSUFMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Helvetia Baloise Aktie wird belohnt: Fusion zahlt sich bei der Rendite bereits aus - Stellenabbau
Nächster Zinsschritt der Fed voraus: Warum Aktien-Anleger die Nerven behalten sollten
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone
840'000 US-Dollar für Bitcoin? Binance-Gründer CZ sieht Trendwechsel weg von KI-Investments
Bilfinger-Aktie bricht über 20 Prozent ein: Prognose gekappt und Kostensenkungen angekündigt
DroneShield-Aktie gewinnt an Fahrt: Setzen Leerverkäufer zur Eindeckung an?
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Plattform für Wirkstofftransport ins Gehirn übernommen - Forschungsprogramm mit ALS-Kandidaten beendet
Aktien New York: Ölpreisrückgang stützt die Kurse - US-Zinsentscheid bewegt kaum
Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Dollar zu Franken und Euro auf neuem Jahreshoch

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.