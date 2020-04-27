+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 01:31:13

Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than a dozen points or 0.85 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,370-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 11.79 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,369.85 after trading between 1,367.49 and 1,377.71. Volume was 4.660 billion shares worth 2.485 billion ringgit. There were 445 gainers and 400 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.91 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 3.59 percent, Digi.com plunged 3.11 percent, Axiata tanked 2.77 percent, MISC tumbled 2.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 2.23 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 2.21 percent, Genting declined 1.74 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 1.73 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.33 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 1.26 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 1.14 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.01 percent, Maybank lost 0.81 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 0.67 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slid 0.49 percent, Digi.com added 0.31 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.29 percent, Public Bank eased 0.25 percent and Hong Leong Financial, PPB Group and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla ruft anscheinend Mitarbeiter zurück in kalifornisches Werk
World Gold Council: Goldbesicherte ETFs mit bestem Quartal aller Zeiten
Beyond Meat goes China: Kann veganes Fleisch von der Corona-Krise profitieren?
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt
Spitzengespräch zu Rettungspaket für die Lufthansa geplant - keine offizielle Bestätigung
Generali sieht sich gegen mögliche Übernahme gewappnet
Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Gerüchteküche brodelt: Insider glaubt Apples neue AirPods könnten schon im Mai kommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB