Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Its Slide

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 30 points or 2 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,600-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the utilities, industrials and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 12.01 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 1,595.75 after trading between 1,593.37 and 1,604.65.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.