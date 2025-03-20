Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’097 0.4%  SPI 17’317 0.3%  Dow 41’953 0.0%  DAX 22’999 -1.2%  Euro 0.9571 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’451 -1.0%  Gold 3’045 -0.2%  Bitcoin 74’171 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8815 0.6%  Öl 72.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swissquote1067586Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Stadler Rail217818Richemont21048333BYD1459145
Top News
Ausblick: Salzgitter stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Milliardensumme in Stablecoins: Kryptobörse Binance erhält Mega-Investition aus Abu Dhabi
Charttechnisches Warnsignal bei der NVIDIA-Aktie: Signalisiert das "Todeskreuz" eine anhaltende Talfahrt?
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Experte erkärt: Diese Faktoren sorgen für weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial beim Goldpreis
Suche...
21.03.2025 00:29:35

Malaysia Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, dropping more than 20 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,500-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on lingering concerns over tariffs and the health of the world economy. The European and U.S. markets both were slightly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and telecoms and mixed performances from the plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 13.50 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,504.16 after trading between 1,504.14 and 1,524.23.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail dropped 0.51 percent, while Axiata added 0.56 percent, Celcomdigi plunged 2.55 percent, CIMB Group stumbled 1.88 percent, Gamuda skidded 0.75 percent, IHH Healthcare plummeted 4.65 percent, IOI Corporation and Petronas Chemicals both declined 1.07 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.19 percent, Maxis improved 0.63 percent, Maybank tumbled 1.74 percent, MISC perked 0.14 percent, MRDIY climbed 0.75 percent, Nestle Malaysia surrendered 2.08 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.68 percent, Press Metal gained 0.20 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.32 percent, QL Resources dipped 0.21 percent, RHB Bank slumped 1.00 percent, Sime Darby tanked 2.48 percent, SD Guthrie increased 0.62 percent, Sunway lost 0.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia shed 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.44 percent, YTL Corporation soared 3.00 percent and YTL Power surged 4.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Thursday, slipping slightly under water by the close.

The Dow shed 11.31 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 41,953.32m while the NASDAQ lost 59.16 points or 0.33 percent to close at 17,691.16 and the S&P 500 fell 12.40 points or 0.22 percent to end at 5,662.89.

The modestly lower close on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the economic outlook following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged, but forecasts suggest officials still expect to resume cutting rates later this year.

However, the Fed officials also lowered their projections for GDP growth in 2025 to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent and raised their forecasts for consumer price growth this year to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

Oil prices climbed higher on Thursday after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April closed higher by $1.10 or about 1.6 percent at $68.26 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see February figures for consumer prices later today; in January, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 BNP Paribas - Rückenwind für Europas Aktien
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Anhaltende Rekordjagd/General Motors – Meeting mit Trump
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
20.03.25 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Rheinmetall & Co
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’617.96 19.51 UBSP6U
Short 13’884.49 13.76 3OUBSU
Short 14’404.72 8.92 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’097.05 20.03.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’507.38 19.22 BJJSAU
Long 12’228.83 13.54 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO setzt auf starke KI-Nachfrage - Quantencomputing wird ausgebaut
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Auch Parlament will Kapazität von Rheinmetall-JV Nitrochemie erweitern
SNB senkt Leitzins erneut - Wirtschaftsaussichten unsicherer
Tesla-Aktie: Preisverfall bei gebrauchten Teslas
Experte erkärt: Diese Faktoren sorgen für weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial beim Goldpreis
UBS-Aktie gibt ab: Wegzug ins Ausland wird wohl erwogen
Nikola wohl endgültig vor dem Aus: Auf Insolvenzantrag folgt erneuter Truck-Rückruf
Swissquote-Aktie stürzt dennoch ab: Swissquote setzt sich nach Rekordjahr ambitionierte Wachstumsziele
Roche-Aktie stabil: Roche-Schweiz-CEO bezeichnet geplante Rabatte als "Strafsteuer"
Nächster Rückruf bei Teslas Cybertruck

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}