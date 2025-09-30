|
01.10.2025 01:32:47
Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,610-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside as investors figure to wait and see is the U.S. government can avert a shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KLCI finished barely higher on Tuesday following gains from the telecoms, weakness from the financials and a mixed performance from the plantation stocks.
For the day, the index perked 0.93 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,611.88 after trading between 1,608.69 and 1,619.11. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail and Axiata both increased 0.37 percent, while AMMB Holdings and Gamuda both gained 0.18 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.41 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.68 percent, Maxis stumbled 1.36 percent, MRDIY tanked 1.80 percent, Nestle Malaysia slumped 0.91 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.76 percent, Petronas Dagangan strengthened 1.59 percent, Petronas Gas lost 0.43 percent, PPB Group soared 2.00 percent, Public Bank sank 0.46 percent, QL Resources dropped 0.69 percent, RHB Bank shed 0.45 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.79 percent, SD Guthrie dipped 0.38 percent, Sunway rallied 1.99 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 0.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.61 percent, YTL Corporation surged 2.59 percent, YTL Power climbed 0.72 percent and IHH Healthcare, IOI Corporation, Maybank, MISC, Celcomdigi and Press Metal were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages spent all of Tuesday under water until the very end, when they crept up into positive territory.
The Dow climbed 81.82 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 46,397.89, while the NASDAQ added 68.86 points or 0.30 percent to end at 22,660.01 and the S&P 500 gained 27.25 points or 0.41 percent to close at 6,688.46.
The choppy trading for much of the day came as traders kept an eye on Washington, where lawmakers are struggling to reach an agreement to avert a government shutdown.
The late-day strength on Wall Street reflected hopes lawmakers will reach a last-minute agreement, as they often do, or optimism that a government shutdown will not have a major impact on the economy.
Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Conference Board report showing a bigger than expected decrease by its reading on U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.
Crude oil declined sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses as excess supply concerns continue to linger due to the anticipated production increase by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.08 or 1.70 percent at $62.37 per barrel.
Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025
Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)
Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.
📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMöglicher US-Shutdown im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich dennoch im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- China-Börsen vor Feiertagspause fest - Japan mit Verlusten
Am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen legten im Dienstagshandel moderat zu. In Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}