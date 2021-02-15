Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Malaysia stock market had finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside in light trade as several bourses remain closed for the Lunar New Year. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher in Thursday's half-session following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 2.57 points 0.16 percent to finish at 1,599.42 after trading between 1,594.52 and 1,602.50. Volume was 3.21 billion shares worth 2.048 billion ringgit. There were 574 gainers and 383 decliners.

Among the actives, Tenaga Nasional surged 3.18 percent, while Axiata soared 1.78 percent, Hong Leong Financial spiked 1.76 percent, RHB Capital plummeted 1.48 percent, MISC plunged 1.42 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 1.39 percent, Hong Leong Bank accelerated 0.99 percent, Supermax rallied 0.97 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 0.79 percent, Telekom Malaysia skidded 0.75 percent, Dialog Group jumped 0.65 percent, Hartalega Holdings sank 0.63 percent, Maybank dropped 0.62 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.60 percent, Top Glove climbed 0.49 percent, Public Bank collected 0.47 percent, Genting and Sime Darby both lost 0.45 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.43 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.43 percent, Maxis was down 0.41 percent, Press Metal added 0.35 percent, Digi.com gained 0.27 percent and CIMB Group, IHH Healthcare and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday to finish slightly in the green and at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 27.70 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,458.40, while the NASDAQ gained 69.70 points or 0.50 percent to end at 14,095.47 and the S&P 500 rose 18.45 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,934.83. For the week, the Dow jumped 1 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.7 percent and the S&P rose 1.2 percent.

Profit taking contributed to modest weakness early in the trading session, although selling pressure remained subdued. The markets have largely maintained their upward momentum amid optimism about more fiscal stimulus and an easing of the coronavirus crisis.

Traders largely shrugged off a preliminary report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Traders have recently looked at weak economic data as a positive for the markets amid the assumption that it will put pressure on lawmakers to provide more stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility of disruptions in crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $59.47 a barrel.