Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, although it has gathered just over 3 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,605-point plateau and it may see continued if mild upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up slightly and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gathered 3.05 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,604.30 after trading between 1,597.09 and 1,609.97. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 2.2 billion ringgit. There were 510 decliners and 382 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals surged 4.86 percent, while Maxis soared 1.79 percent, AMMB Holdings plummeted 1.68 percent, Tenaga Nasional plunged 1.16 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 0.67 percent, MISC spiked 0.65 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 0.62 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 0.59 percent, RHB Capital climbed 0.53 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.53 percent, Sime Darby added 0.43 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.41 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.40 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.29 percent, IOI Corporation was up 0.23 percent, PPB Group fell 0.22 percent, Digi.com gathered 0.21 percent, Public Bank collected 0.10 percent and Genting, Top Glove, Hap Seng, Maybank, Axiata and Press Metal all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday ahead of the Fed's announcement. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before endling slightly higher.

The Dow added 33.98 points or 0.13 percent to 27,110.80, while the NASDAQ gained 32.47 points or 0.40 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P rose 7.74 points or 0.26 percent to 3,005.70.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, with traders likely to pay closer attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the long-term outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines. President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. is prepared to respond militarily but has stopped short of definitively blaming Iran for the attacks.

In economic news, the Fed said industrial output rebounded much more than anticipated in August, while the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in September.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday after having skyrocketed in the previous session following the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.