Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,610-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting following heavy selling pressure in recent sessions. The European markets were down but the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and industrials were capped by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 1.38 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,611.79 after trading between 1,588.98 and 1,617.22. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.6 billion ringgit. There were 502 decliners and 436 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings surged 3.91 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 2.67 percent, Axiata plunged 2.23 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.94 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.55 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.47 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.31 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.93 percent, Maxis skidded 0.92 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 0.67 percent, CIMB Group added 0.60 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.34 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.30 percent, Digi.com fell 0.20 percent, Public Bank collected 0.19 percent, Genting rose 0.15 percent, Maybank was up 0.12 percent and IHH Healthcare, IOI Corporation, Genting Malaysia and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday, recovering from heavy selling over the past few days.

The Dow climbed 311.78 points or 1.21 percent to 26,029.52, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.23 points or 1.39 percent to 7,833.27 and the S&P 500 rose 37.03 points or 1.30 percent to 2,881.77.

The strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after the major averages ended Monday at their lowest closing levels in two months.

News the People's Bank of China set the midpoint for the Chinese currency at a stronger than expected level also helped ease investor jitters. A recent drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueled speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday amid lingering fears about a likely drop in energy demand due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September faltered after a positive start and ended lower by $1.06 or 1.9 percent at $53.63 a barrel.