SMI 11'093 -0.1%  SPI 14'522 -0.2%  Dow 33'601 1.0%  DAX 15'581 -0.3%  Euro 0.9953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'311 -0.1%  Gold 1'984 0.7%  Bitcoin 25'298 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9129 0.0%  Öl 84.9 6.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das hält die Schweizer Bevölkerung von der Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS
Diese Faktoren treiben die Rally bei der Kryptowährung Ripple an
Tesla-Rivale Lucid steht wohl vor kräftigem Personalabbau
ARK-Fonds mit Milliardenverlusten - Cathie Wood sieht dennoch auch etwas Gutes
Anwälte scharren nach Credit Suisse-Übernahme mit den Hufen: Finanzexperte erwartet Klagewelle gegen CS-Übernahme
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
04.04.2023 01:30:01

Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,435-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is a study in contrasts, with gains among oil stocks likely offset by weakness among the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index improved 10.80 points or 0.76 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,433.39 after moving as low as 1,426.77.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 3.65 percent, while CIMB Group fell 0.19 percent, Dialog Group added 0.85 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.92 percent, Genting strengthened 1.50 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 1.89 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.52 percent, INARI soared 2.44 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 1.15 percent, Maybank collected 1.17 percent, Maxis lost 0.24 percent, MISC jumped 1.52 percent, MRDIY skyrocketed 6.45 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.98 percent, PPB Group perked 0.24 percent, Press Metal improved 1.23 percent, RHB Capital gathered 0.18 percent, Sime Darby rallied 1.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.47 percent, Telekom Malaysia climbed 1.43 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.11 percent and Public Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is incongruous as the Dow and S&P opened higher and finished the same way, while the NASDAQ opened in the red and remained there throughout the session.

The Dow surged 327.00 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 33,601.15, while the NASDAQ dropped 32.45 points or 0.27 percent to end at 12,189.45 and the S&P 500 added 15.20 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,124.51.

The strength on Wall Street rose the back of the energy sector as crude oil prices surged, while technology stocks ebbed on fears over the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday, buoyed by the decision of OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.75 or 6.3 percent at $80.42 a barrel.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. contracted at a slightly faster rate in March. Also, the Commerce Department unexpectedly showed a slight decrease in U.S. construction spending in February.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​ Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen sind auf der Invest 2023 für Privatanleger besonders relevant und welche Rolle spielt Angst in der aktuellen Situation?
Diese Fragen beatwortet Thomas B. Kovacs alias «Sparkojote», YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer und Unternehmer heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Versöhnlicher Abschluss
03.04.23 SMI hakt Bankenkrise ab
03.04.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise im Rallymodus
03.04.23 Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV
03.04.23 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
03.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Ruhe kehrt ein – Vorsicht vor dem Ölpreis
31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'541.02 19.47 I7SSMU
Short 11'786.56 13.62 H0SSMU
Short 12'196.76 8.99 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'093.09 03.04.2023 17:31:42
Long 10'634.79 19.13 XESSMU
Long 10'428.19 13.96 VYSSMU
Long 9'966.82 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Ölpreisrally sorgt für neue Inflationsängste: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
Trotz kleiner Bankenkrise: Bei diesen Bank-Aktien sehen Analysten Chancen für Anleger
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie stärker: Relief startet Initiative für genetische Arzneimittel
Credit Suisse-Debakel: Auch Millionär Hausi Leutenegger muss Verluste hinnehmen
VW-Aktie gewinnt: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.