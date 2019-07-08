08.07.2019 01:30:07

Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, although it has given up just 8 points or 0.5 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,680-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down Friday and now the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the telecoms were mitigated by support from the plantations and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 4.95 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,682.53 after trading between 1,677.08 and 1,687.60. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 476 decliners and 354 gainers.

Among the actives, Tenaga Nasional plummeted 3.82 percent, while AMMB Holdings plunged 1.36 percent, CIMB Group surged 1.32 percent, Axiata Group tumbled 1.14 percent, IOI Corporation soared 0.94 percent, Sime Darby spiked 0.87 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 0.83 percent, Dialog Group climbed 0.60 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.51 percent, Top Glove skidded 0.41 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.24 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.20 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.17 percent, Genting lost 0.15 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.12 percent, Maybank fell 0.11 percent, PPB Group rose 0.11 percent and Public Bank, Malaysia Airports Holdings, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower Friday, recovered as the day progressed but still ended in the red.

The Dow shed 43.88 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 26,922.12, while the NASDAQ lost 8.44 points or 0.10 percent to 8,161.79 and the S&P 500 fell 5.41 points or 0.18 percent to 2,990.41. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 1.7 percent.

The early pullback followed the release of the Labor Department report showing a substantial growth in U.S. employment in June. While the data points to a rebound in the labor market, the report dampened investor hopes for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday but saw a loss of 1.6 percent for the week as traders continued to weigh the commodity's near-term supply and demand prospects. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended up $0.17 or 0.3 percent at $57.51 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.07.19
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
05.07.19
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
05.07.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Darum kann Apple von den Schwierigkeiten bei Huawei profitieren
KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank rechnet mit Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal: Abbau von rund 18'000 Stellen - Umbau im Vorstand
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
Facebook-Kryptowährung: Illegales Potenzial bei Libra befürchtet
So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Deutsche Bank vor Konzernumbau - Wechsel im Vorstand erwartet
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab letztlich nach. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. In den USA dominierten nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien war keine einheitliche Richtung auszumachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB