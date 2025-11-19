Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.11.2025 00:30:51

Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,625-point plateau and it may see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with better-than-expected earnings news from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) expected to fuel the markets. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and plantations were capped by weakness from the telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index added 9.83 points or 0.61 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,623.89 after trading as low as 1,613.05. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail spiked 1.85 percent, while AMMB Holdings gathered 0.52 percent, Axiata expanded 1.10 percent, Celcomdigi stumbled 2.31 percent, CIMB Group and YTL Power both jumped 1.61 percent, Gamuda surged 3.05 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.99 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.58 percent, Maxis strengthened 1.20 percent, Maybank collected 0.10 percent, MISC perked 0.26 percent, MRDIY shed 0.65 percent, Nestle Malaysia lost 0.35 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.30 percent, Petronas Dagangan tanked 1.77 percent, Petronas Gas improved 0.88 percent, PPB Group added 0.69 percent, Press Metal picked up 0.16 percent, Public Bank increased 0.71 percent, QL Resources was up 0.47 percent, Sime Darby soared 2.05 percent, SD Guthrie advanced 0.93 percent, Sunway rallied 1.28 percent, Telekom Malaysia dipped 0.14 percent and Tenaga Nasional, YTL Corporation and RHB Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and hugged the line for most of the day before ending with modest gains.

The Dow added 47.03 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 46,138.77, while the NASDAQ jumped 131.38 points or 0.59 percent to end at 22,564.23 and the S&P 500 gained 24.84 points or 0.38 percent to close at 6,642.16.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the significant weakness of the past few sessions. The major averages slumped to their lowest closing levels in a month on Tuesday on lingering concerns about a potential AI bubble.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings news Nvidia after the close of Wednesday's trading.

Stocks continued to show a lack of direction after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting revealed officials had mixed views about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil tumbled on Wednesday, with various data points reinforcing oversupply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $1.22 or 2.01 percent at $59.52 per barrel.

