Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’503 0.4%  SPI 19’052 0.4%  Dow 50’580 0.6%  DAX 24’889 1.2%  Euro 0.9108 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’019 1.0%  Gold 4’506 -0.9%  Bitcoin 59’572 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.3%  Öl 104.1 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktienrennen der Chip-Konzerne: Infineon vs. STMicroelectronics - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Rheinmetall-Aktie: "Google der Rüstungsbranche"? Experte warnt
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
So viel Verlust hätte eine Worldcoin-Investition von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet
So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC)-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verloren
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.05.2026 01:34:16

Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the seven-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 45 points or 2.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,710-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an end to the U.S.-Iran war. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations and telecoms, while the financials and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 4.31 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,712.67 after trading between 1,710.30 and 1,715.71. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail soared 2.68 percent, while Axiata slumped 1.02 percent, Celcomdigi lost 0.33 percent, Gamuda vaulted 1.38 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.45 percent, IOI Corporation expanded 1.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 0.10 percent, Maxis dropped 0.57 percent, Maybank shed 0.36 percent, MISC gained 0.37 percent, Nestle Malaysia sank 0.42 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 4.59 percent, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 5.11 percent, Petronas Gas improved 0.47 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.37 percent, Press Metal rallied 2.48 percent, QL Resources dipped 0.27 percent, Sime Darby increased 0.48 percent, SD Guthrie rose 0.34 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.28 percent, YTL Corporation skidded 0.94 percent, YTL Power advanced 0.98 percent and AMMB Holdings, CIMB Group, Public Bank, Sunway, RHB Bank and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained modestly in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 294.00 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 50,579.70, while the NASDAQ rose 50.87 points or 0.19 percent to close at 26,343.97 and the S&P 500 added 27.75 points or 0.37 percent to end at 7,473.47.

For the week, the Dow surged 2.1 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 0.9 percent and the NASDAQ increased by 0.5 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came amid persistent optimism about an end to the U.S.-Iran war even as crude oil and gasoline prices remained elevated going into the busy Memorial Day weekend.

In economic news, a report from the University of Michigan showed that consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated much more than previously estimated in the month of May.

Crude oil prices ticked higher on Friday as traders weighed concerns of an impending crude oil inventory shortage against the positive signals from U.S.-Iran peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was up $0.10 or 0.10 percent at $96.45 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
22.05.26 Aufwärtstrend hält an
22.05.26 Marktüberblick: Merck gesucht, Airbus unter Druck
22.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
21.05.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
20.05.26 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’034.20 19.49 SNABAU
Short 14’320.05 13.72 B58SLU
Short 14’874.42 8.73 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’502.88 22.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’913.14 19.21 SPSB7U
Long 12’637.55 13.86 SKPBQU
Long 12’098.50 8.96 SX6B9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
NVIDIA-Depot: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte der Chipriese im 1. Quartal 2026
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow-Rekord - andere Indizes nur knapp darunter
KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone
Rheinmetall-Aktie: "Google der Rüstungsbranche"? Experte warnt
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Mittag
Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - keine Fortschritte im Iran-Krieg

Top-Rankings

KW 21: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 21: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.