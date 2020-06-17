17.06.2020 01:32:13

Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 80 points or 5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,515-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the plantation stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 18.88 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 1,517.71 after trading between 1,517.47 and 1,528.76. Volume was 7.966 billion shares worth 4.136 billion ringgit. There were 947 gainers and 175 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 5.00 percent, while Press Metal soared 4.87 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 4.42 percent, Genting accelerated 3.59 percent, Hartalega Holdings rallied 3.08 percent, CIMB Group jumped 2.75 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings climbed 2.59 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 1.52 percent, Digi.com perked 1.42 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 1.24 percent, Dialog Group added 0.83 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.81 percent, Maybank collected 0.78 percent, MISC rose 0.74 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.46 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.45 percent, RHB Capital was up 0.41 percent, AMMB Holdings lost 0.32 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.09 percent and Public Bank and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

