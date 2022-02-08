Malaysia Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.2 percent The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued bargain hunting and optimism over earnings news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index eased 0.56 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1530.09 after trading between 1,529.10 and 1,534.73, Volume was 2.85 billion shares worth 2.17 billion ringgit. There were 468 decliners and 451 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata advanced 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.38 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.37 percent, Digi.com declined 0.78 percent, Genting soared 2.25 percent, Genting Malaysia surged 6.50 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 4.46 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.78 percent, INARI retreated 0.92 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied 0.74 percent, Maybank and Maxis both collected 0.24 percent, MRDIY spiked 1.11 percent, PPB Group climbed 0.37 percent, Press Metal perked 0.16 percent, Public Bank fell 0.24 percent, RHB Capital slumped 0.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.33 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.55 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Sime Darby Plantations, Sime Darby, Telekom Malaysia and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday and picked up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 371.65 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 35,462.78, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.79 points or 1.28 percent to end at 14,194.79 and the S&P 500 gained 37.67 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,521.54.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels as they digest the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson (HOG) and education technology company Chegg (CHGG) led the way higher, while drug giant Pfizer fell under pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in December.

Crude oil prices settled sharply lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Oil prices dropped with traders eyeing U.S.-Iran talks, which if successful could flood the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.96 or about 2.2 percent at $89.36 a barrel.