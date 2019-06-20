Malaysia Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 30 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,665-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index collected 13.78 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 1,666.54 after trading between 1,652.58 and 1,666.90. Volume was 2.4 billion shares worth 2.3 billion ringgit. There were 474 gainers and 330 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings skyrocketed 7.31 percent, while Sime Darby Plantations surged 3.73 percent, IOI Corporation soared 3.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 2.15 percent, RHB Capital plummeted 1.61 percent, Genting jumped 1.21 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.91 percent, CIMB Group advanced 0.57 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.43 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.36 percent, Public Bank perked 0.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.24 percent, Maybank collected 0.11 percent and Digi.com, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Dialog Group and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as Stocks showed typical volatility on the heels of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement but managed to end Wednesday's trading higher.

The Dow added 38.46 points or 0.15 percent to 26,504.00, while the NASDAQ gained 33.44 points or 0.42 percent to 7,987.32 and the S&P 500 rose 8.71 points or 0.30 percent to 2,926.46.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed suggested the next move for rates is likely to be lower, although buying interest was somewhat subdued amid signs the rate cut could be delayed until next year.

The Fed's dot plot projections show eight members expect rates to be unchanged by the end of the year, although a matching number expect at least one rate cut. One member expects a rate hike. By the end of 2020, nine members expect a rate cut, five expect rates to remain unchanged and three expect an increase in rates.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower Wednesday, with traders weighing official inventory data from U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Federal Reserve's policy statement. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $53.76 a barrel.