SMI 11'390 1.6%  SPI 14'839 1.6%  Dow 38'109 0.2%  DAX 16'961 0.3%  Euro 0.9379 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'635 1.2%  Gold 2'019 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36'196 4.6%  Dollar 0.8635 -0.4%  Öl 83.6 1.5% 
ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood nimmt europäischen Markt ins Visier
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Hedgefonds Hudson Executive senkt Anteil an der Deutschen Bank
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Julius Bär-Aktie: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
29.01.2024 00:30:41

Malaysia Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 25 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,505-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of earnings news and a FOMC rate decision and statement later this week. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and telecoms were offset by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index perked 2.18 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 1,506.28 after trading between 1,502.89 and 1,509.39.

Among the actives, Axiata sank 0.76 percent, while AMMB Holdings rallied 0.71 percent, CIMB Group climbed 0.98 percent, Genting jumped 1.49 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.74 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.16 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.00 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Petronas Dagangan both eased 0.09 percent, Maxis lost 0.26 percent, Maybank collected 0.44 percent, MISC added 0.41 percent, MRDIY tumbled 2.10 percent, Petronas Chemicals slumped 0.74 percent, PPB Group declined 1.63 percent, Press Metal retreated 1.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.68 percent, Telekom Malaysia rose 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.19 percent, YTL Corporation surged 3.38 percent, YTL Power soared 1.53 percent and QL Resources, Public Bank, RHB Capital, Sime Darby, Celcomdigi and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened lower on Friday, surged midday but plummeted late in the section to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 60.33 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 38,109.43, while the NASDAQ slumped 55.14 points or 0.36 percent to close at 15,455.36 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.19 points or 0.07 percent to end at 4,890.97. For the week, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ advanced 0.9 percent and the Dow climbed 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders weighed disappointing earnings news from semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) against tamer than expected consumer price inflation data.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing a bigger than expected slowdown in the annual rate of core consumer price growth in December.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement this week. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will be looking for clues about the timing of highly anticipated rate cuts.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday amid optimism about the outlook for oil demand thanks to upbeat U.S. economic data and the Chinese central bank's fresh stimulus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March added $0.65 or 0.84 percent at $78.01 a barrel. WTI crude futures spiked 6 percent for the week.

26.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adidas, Lufthansa, Volkswagen
26.01.24 Key macroeconomic events create profitable Yield futures trading opportunities
26.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs springt wieder über 41.000 Dollar – Die Gründe und Aussichten
26.01.24 Marktüberblick: Adidas haussiert
26.01.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
26.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'831.13 19.97 SMIUBU
Short 12'069.16 13.88 Y6SSMU
Short 12'512.27 8.96 GYSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'390.13 26.01.2024 17:31:09
Long 10'901.23 18.97 SSRM2U
Long 10'640.00 13.91
Long 10'201.76 8.82 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood: Finanz-Blogger Eddy Elfenbein sorgt in Anlegerkreisen für grosses Staunen
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
AMD-Aktie überbewertet? Darum sieht Analyst bei AMD schwarz
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel für Swiss Re vor Zahlen an
Julius Bär-Aktie: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
Bayer-Aktie: Bayer-Tochter Monsanto muss erneut Milliarden-Schadenersatz zahlen
Hält der Bullenmarkt weiter an? Warum Signale von der Anleihenfront genau darauf hindeuten
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erzielt mit Augenmittel Vabysmo auch langfristig gute Wirksamkeit
Zinssenkungen voraus? Darum dürften sich auch DeFi-Branche und Stablecoins darauf freuen

