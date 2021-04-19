 Malaysia Shares Tipped To See Additional Support On Monday | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’263 0.6%  SPI 14’398 0.7%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’460 1.3%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’033 1.0%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’969 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.2% 
19.04.2021 01:30:30

Malaysia Shares Tipped To See Additional Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,610-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on continued optimism for economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the glove makers were capped by weakness from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 0.13 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,608.38 after trading between 1,600.30 and 1,609.76. Volume was 6.569 billion shares worth 4.39 billion ringgit. There were 516 gainers and 501 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata plunged 1.30 percent, while CIMB Group and Digi.com both dipped 0.23 percent, Genting shed 0.41 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 1.20 percent, IHH Healthcare rallied 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation plummeted 1.45 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.07 percent, Maybank slid 0.24 percent, Maxis spiked 1.73 percent, MISC skidded 0.73 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.25 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.43 percent, Press Metal perked 0.93 percent, Public Bank sank 0.71 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 1.10 percent, Supermax surged 4.12 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 0.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.40 percent, Top Glove soared 2.39 percent and Dialog Group and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as the major averages shook off a mixed open on Friday to finish modestly in the green.

The Dow jumped 164.68 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 34,200.67, while the NASDAQ rose 13.58 points or 0.10 percent to end at 14,052.34 and the S&P 500 gained 15.05 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,185.47. For the week, the S&P spiked 1.4 percent, the Dow rose 1.2 percent and the NASDAQ gained 1.1 percent.

Upbeat earnings news generated continued buying interest, as Morgan Stanley (MS) joined other financial giants in reporting better than expected first quarter earnings.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial rebound in new residential construction in March, while the University of Michigan said sentiment has continued to improve in April.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, snapping a four-session winning streak but still finishing sharply higher for the week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May were down $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $63.13 a barrel, although the contract gained nearly 6.5 percent in the week.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
16.04.21 Marktüberblick: Wall Street setzt Rekord-Rally fort
16.04.21 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
16.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Nach Coinbase-Börsengang: Unternehmen vor grossen Herausforderungen - Erwartungen zu hoch?
Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Bitcoin bricht zweistellig ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche
Noch vor IPO: Robinhood will neue Schulden aufnehmen und seine Bankkredite ausweiten
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
NIO-Aktie: NIO erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein - Zweites Sedan-Modell geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit