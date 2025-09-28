Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’930 0.5%  SPI 16’531 0.3%  Dow 46’247 0.7%  DAX 23’739 0.9%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’500 1.0%  Gold 3’763 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’357 0.2%  Dollar 0.7979 -0.2%  Öl 69.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
SPS-Aktie im Fokus: Immobilienkonzern kämpft vor dem höchsten Gericht um Maag-Hallen-Projekt
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und drohender Streik der Piloten
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: CFO Eenhorst tritt bei Redcare Pharmacy ab
Commodities im Fokus: So bewegen sich Öl & Co. am Abend
So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Worldcoin von vor 1 Jahr angefallen
Suche...
29.09.2025 01:32:44

Malaysia Shares Tipped To Open To The Upside On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,610-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and industrials and mixed performances from the plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 10.58 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 1,609.05 after trading between 1,595.32 and 1,611.32. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail rallied 1.47 percent, while AMMB Holdings added 0.90 percent, Axiata tumbled 1.52 percent, CIMB Group improved 0.14 percent, Gamuda slumped 1.06 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.76 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.20 percent, Maxis sank 0.55 percent, Maybank increased 1.02 percent, MISC was up 0.41 percent, MRDIY soared 1.89 percent, Nestle Malaysia dropped 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 2.94 percent, Petronas Dagangan jumped 1.36 percent, Petronas Gas picked up 0.33 percent, PPB Group stumbled 1.94 percent, Press Metal rose 0.68 percent, Public Bank accelerated 1.40 percent, QL Resources climbed 1.16 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.92 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.89 percent, SD Guthrie fell 0.19 percent, Sunway strengthened 1.28 percent, Telekom Malaysia gathered 0.42 percent, Tenaga Nasional soared 1.06 percent, YTL Corporation advanced 1.12 percent, YTL Power expanded 0.97 percent and Celcomdigi and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and spent most of the day in the green.

The Dow jumped 299.97 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 46,247.29, while the NASDAQ advanced 99.37 points or 0.44 percent to close at 22,484.07 and the S&P 500 gained 38.98 points or 0.59 percent to end at 6,643.70.

For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent, the S&P fell 0.3 percent and the Dow dipped 0.2 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to a closely watched Commerce Department report showing consumer prices rose in line with economist estimates in August.

The data helped increase confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates in the coming months.

Crude oil prices advanced on Friday as Russia restricted fuel exports by introducing a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of 2025. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.59 or 0.91 percent at $65.57 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen

Im Experteninterview erklärt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, welche Faktoren die Preise von Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Uran und Agrarrohstoffen treiben – und welche Chancen & Risiken Anleger jetzt kennen sollten.

👉 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold- und Silber-Rallye?
👉 Welche Rohstoffe gelten 2025 als besonders spannend für Investments?
👉 Wie investieren Anlegerinnen und Anleger am besten in Edelmetalle & Rohstoffe?

Erhalte fundierte Einschätzungen, Marktprognosen und Antworten auf spannende Zuschauerfragen rund um Edelmetalle, Minenaktien, ETFs und Rohstofftrends.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

28.09.25 Logo WHS Tradebesprechung mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt - Heute wieder um 18:30 Uhr
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
26.09.25 SMI setzt Abwärtstrend dynamisch fort
26.09.25 Marktüberblick: Versorger bei Anlegern en vogue
26.09.25 Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025
26.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Seitwärts an der 3‘750er-Marke
25.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
25.09.25 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’423.55 19.24 B26SWU
Short 12’680.06 13.71 BHDSPU
Short 13’137.38 8.97 U5BSSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’929.80 26.09.2025 17:31:16
Long 11’412.74 18.93 BK5S8U
Long 11’178.98 13.87 BMYSUU
Long 10’684.64 8.77 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DA Davidson mit Kehrtwende: Warum das Analysehaus plötzlich bullish für die NVIDIA-Aktie ist
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Analyst erwartet revolutionäre KI-Transformation für Siri im kommenden Jahr
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und drohender Streik der Piloten
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Vormittag im Bärenmodus
Telekom-Aktie im Plus: Moody's erhöht Rating auf A3
Krypto-Treasury-Unternehmen: Warum blosses Nachahmen von Strategy & Co. nicht reicht

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}