SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9750 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'958 -1.2%  Bitcoin 24'384 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9051 0.7%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
Bitcoin oder Gold? Das sehen Profi-Investoren als bessere Absicherung gegen Börsenturbulenzen an
Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Blick ins Portfolio: So sieht Carl Icahns Aktiendepot im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
19.05.2023 01:30:01

Malaysia Shares Tipped To Open In The Green On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,430-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the U.S. debt ceiling situation. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 3.70 points or 0.26 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,428.04 after moving as low as 1,421.92.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 1.64 percent, while CIMB Group and Telekom Malaysia both climbed 0.60 percent, Dialog Group and INARI both gained 0.46 percent, Digi.com was up 0.23 percent, Genting rose 0.44 percent, Genting Malaysia rallied 0.75 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.85 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 1.01 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.26 percent, Maxis fell 0.23 percent, Maybank advanced 0.57 percent, MISC and Tenaga Nasional both increased 0.41 percent, MRDIY soared 1.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals gathered 0.43 percent, PPB Group surged 2.38 percent, Press Metal stumbled 1.46 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, RHB Capital and QL Resources both eased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby added 0.48 percent and Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.44 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a flat open on Thursday, bounced up and down throughout the session before ending firmly higher.

The Dow climbed 115.14 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,535.91, while the NASDAQ surged 188.27 points or 1.51 percent to end at 12,688.84 and the S&P 500 added 39.28 points or 0.94 percent to close at 4,198.05.

Optimism lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street.

Following a meeting earlier in the week, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., both expressed optimism a deal will be reached.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The National Association of Realtors also released a report unexpectedly showing a steep drop in U.S. existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday amid concerns about the outlook for demand after recent data showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories last week, while a strong dollar weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.97 or 1.3 percent at $71.86 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to sink 4.0 percent on year after dipping 1.8 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.9 percent after sinking 1.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at NYR21.6 billion, down from MYR26.7 billion a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Donnerstagvormittag im Aufwind
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Credit-Suisse-Aktie: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - Kreditversicherung der CS wird nicht ausgelöst
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Netflix Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Netflix ein
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie mit Plus
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien
Konkurrenz zu Tesla: So wollen Nikola und Voltera bei Wasserstoff-Tankstellen zusammenarbeiten

