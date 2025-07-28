Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’915 -0.3%  SPI 16’650 -0.4%  Dow 44’838 -0.1%  DAX 23’970 -1.0%  Euro 0.9312 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’338 -0.3%  Gold 3’315 -0.7%  Bitcoin 94’795 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8034 1.0%  Öl 70.4 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: PayPal vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin wird zunehmend zur etablierten Anlageklasse
Tilray-Aktie in Rot: Tilray macht mehr Verlust als erwartet
Ausstieg bei NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum ein Milliardeninvestor jetzt Tapestry kauft
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
29.07.2025 01:30:16

Malaysia Shares May Tick Lower Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 10 points or 0.6 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,530-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a touch of weakness ahead of the U.S. interest rate decision later this week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower again on Monday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 4.38 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,529.38 after trading between 1,528.34 and 1,539.38.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail shed 0.86 percent, while Celcomdigi declined 1.30 percent, Gamuda dipped 0.19 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 2.12 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.90 percent, Maxis fell 0.57 percent, MISC added 0.40 percent, Nestle Malaysia surged 2.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 2.27 percent, Petronas Dagangan skidded 1.20 percent, Petronas Gas slid 0.33 percent, PPB Group stumbled 2.32 percent, Press Metal perked 0.19 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.93 percent, QL Resources retreated 1.60 percent, RHB Bank advanced 0.96 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.61 percent, SD Guthrie jumped 1.67 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 1.76 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 1.21 percent, YTL Power rose 0.24 percent and Axiata, MRDIY, Sunway, IHH Healthcare, Maybank and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished little changed and on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow slumped 64.36 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 44,837.56, while the NASDAQ gained 70.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at a record high 21,178.58 and the S&P perked 1.13 points or 0.02 percent to end at 6,389.77, also a record.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed news the U.S. and the European Union struck a last-minute trade agreement and reports suggest the U.S. and China are likely to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days.

However, buying interest was subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this week. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the announcement could impact the outlook for rates.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is also likely to be in focus in the coming days along with earnings news from Magnificent Seven members Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META).

Crude oil price surged on Monday after the US announced a tariff framework agreement with the EU, cooling fears of a big tariff war. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery jumped $1.72 or 2.64 percent to $66.88 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Quanta Services
✅ Commerzbank
✅ Broadcom

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.07.25 Logo WHS Volkswagen im Wandel: Comeback der Aktie trotz US-Zölle und Gewinnrückgang?
28.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Märkte zwischen Handelsdeals und Bilanzen
28.07.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte im Fokus
28.07.25 Wer wird der grosse Gewinner der Tech-Revolution?
25.07.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.50% p. a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
24.07.25 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA, Leonteq AG, Partners Group Holding AG
23.07.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’388.58 19.86 BXPSBU
Short 12’639.81 13.94 BANSGU
Short 13’126.44 8.89 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’914.95 28.07.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’416.15 19.54 BIYSFU
Long 11’126.14 13.24 BMYSUU
Long 10’689.99 8.96 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK leichter: Rheinmetall erweitert Produktionskapazitäten in Rumänien
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie etwas schwächer: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Nestlé-Aktie
Ausstieg bei NVIDIA-Aktie: Warum ein Milliardeninvestor jetzt Tapestry kauft
Zoll-Einigung USA-EU: SMI und DAX schliessen niedriger -- US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordrally bei NVIDIA-Aktie geht dennoch weiter: Huawei stellt Konkurrenzsystem CloudMatrix 384 vor
Clara Technologies-Aktie: Anleger bleiben vor Bilanzvorlage im August in Deckung
Aktien von Porsche, BMW & Mercedes-Benz in Rot: Neue Luxussteuer in China betrifft deutsche Premium-Autobauer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin wird zunehmend zur etablierten Anlageklasse

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}