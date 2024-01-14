Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 0.6%  SPI 14'631 0.7%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'705 1.0%  Euro 0.9335 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.9%  Gold 2'049 1.0%  Bitcoin 36'183 -8.4%  Dollar 0.8526 0.0%  Öl 78.3 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Swiss Steel579566Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Geberit3017040ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Top News
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen setzt Gehaltserhöhung für Manager aus
Lufthansa-Aktie: Flugstörungen durch Arbeitsniederlegung bei Brussels Airlines
Boeing-Aktie: Alaska Airlines beginnt mit eigenen Qualitätskontrollen bei Boeing
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
15.01.2024 00:30:50

Malaysia Shares May Test Resistance At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,490-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement and uncertainty thanks to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the power and telecom stocks and a mixed picture from the plantations and financials.

For the day, the index rose 4.34 point or 0.29 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,487.34 after moving as low as 1,482.02.

Among the actives, Celcomdigi and AMMB Holdings both rose 0.24 percent, while CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare both sank 0.50 percent, Genting climbed 0.43 percent, Genting Malaysia rallied 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent, Maxis spiked 0.78 percent, Maybank jumped 0.67 percent, MISC perked 0.14 percent, MRDIY accelerated 0.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals strengthened 0.58 percent, Press Metal and Sime Darby both advanced 0.41 percent, RHB Capital added 0.36 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 2.49 percent, Telekom Malaysia soared 1.22 percent, Tenaga Nasional slumped 0.96 percent, YTL Corporation surged 5.36 percent, YTL Power skyrocketed 9.20 percent and Axiata, PPB Group and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of little help as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but then hugged both sides of the line for the rest of the session, ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow sank 118.04 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 37,592.98, while the NASDAQ rose 2.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 14,972.76 and the S&P 500 perked 3.59 points or 0.08 percent to end at 4,783.83. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent, the S&P added 1.8 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The Dow was weighed by earnings news from the likes of UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Traders were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing U.S. producer prices unexpectedly edged lower in December, adding to recent uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Oil futures settled notably higher on Friday as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East raised concerns about delay in supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.66 or 0.9 percent at $72.68 a barrel. For the week, the contract shed about 1.1 percent.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
12.01.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Ziel
12.01.24 SMI wieder zurück auf Anfang
12.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'695.84 19.03 C0SSMU
Short 11'903.22 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'351.66 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'218.43 12.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'763.37 19.70 SSRMMU
Long 10'513.24 13.70 SSOMVU
Long 10'074.31 8.95 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
Bilanz seit Amtsantritt von Joe Biden: Wie sich der Aktienmarkt verglichen mit der Trump-Ära entwickelt
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
European Stocks Close Higher
Investment-Playbook für 2024: Das sieht Jim Cramer 2024 für US-Aktien voraus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen setzt Gehaltserhöhung für Manager aus
Das richtige Timing: Zu welchen Zeiten sich der Kauf von Bitcoin & Co. lohnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit