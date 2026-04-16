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17.04.2026 01:33:13

Malaysia Shares May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,680-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the industrials, weakness from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 6.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 1,689.71 after trading between 1,682.81 and 1,690.83. The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages survived early weakness on Thursday and moved modestly up into the green and remained that way to the close.

The Dow climbed 1.15.00 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 48,578.72. while the NASDAQ added 86.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 24,102.70 and the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points or 0.26 percent to end at 7,041.28, also a record.

Traders continued to express optimism about a second round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, although a new meeting has not been officially announced.

Adding to the positive sentiment, President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased last month.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday as concerns of supply disruptions continue despite upcoming peace talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the month-long gulf war. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.45 or 3.78 percent at $94.74 per barrel.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Megadeals als Renditetreiber/ams-OSRAM / ASML – High-Tech "Made in Europe"
16.04.26 Marktüberblick: Aixtron haussiert nach Zahlen
16.04.26 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’711.06 19.73 SXEBNU
Short 13’987.49 13.92 SF9BXU
Short 14’514.98 8.93 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’173.17 16.04.2026 17:31:58
Long 12’629.15 19.73 SQ6BJU
Long 12’328.43 13.63 S0EBKU
Long 11’803.89 8.87 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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