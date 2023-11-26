Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'880 0.3%  SPI 14'267 0.3%  Dow 35'390 0.3%  DAX 16'029 0.2%  Euro 0.9653 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'372 0.3%  Gold 2'002 0.5%  Bitcoin 33'312 1.0%  Dollar 0.8827 0.0%  Öl 80.2 -1.3% 
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
Vermögensverwalter: Am Anleihenmarkt löst BARBARA nun die TINA-Strategie ab
Das Aktiendepot von Jeremy Grantham im dritten Quartal: So investiert der Starinvestor
27.11.2023 00:30:11

Malaysia Shares Expected To Be Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slipped more than 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,455-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on positive momentum regarding the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the entertainment companies, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index perked 0.63 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,453.92 after trading between 1,451.08 and 1,456.05.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.00 percent, while Axiata retreated 0.83 percent, Celcomdigi skidded 0.48 percent, CIMB Group rose 0.17 percent, Dialog Group stumbled 0.95 percent, Genting surged 3.90 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 2.71 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.68 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Public Bank both dropped 0.47 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.25 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.96 percent, PPB Group slumped 0.56 percent, Press Metal lost 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.46 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.20 percent, Westports Holdings rallied 1.15 percent and Maxis, Maybank, MISC, RHB Capital and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street varies widely as the Dow opened higher on Friday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P bounced back and forth across the line all day and finished barely higher.

The Dow gained 117.15 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 35,390.15, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.05 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,250.85 and the S&P 500 perked 2.72 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,559.34.

For the holiday-interrupted week, the Dow rose 1.3 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent.

The choppy action on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's holiday, with the markets closing three hours earlier than usual.

A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of this week's reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity.

Oil prices fell sharply Friday, with traders waiting on a crucial OPEC meeting this week as oil producers struggling to come to a consensus on production levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended lower by $1.56 or 2 percent at $75.54 a barrel.

Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index

PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:

24.11.23
24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
24.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF im Fokus
24.11.23 SMI impulslos
24.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kleines V-Muster im Chart
23.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
Geheimnisvolle Neuinvestition: Warren Buffett bittet um vertrauliche SEC-Behandlung
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Schweizerische Nationalbank-Aktie: SNB-Präsident Jordan empfiehlt Bankenwechsel um von Zinsen zu profitieren
"Illegale Wertpapierbörse": SEC hat erneut Klage gegen Krypto-Börse Kraken eingereicht
Nach Benko-Abgang: Deutsche SIGNA-Tochter wohl insolvent
Portfolio neu aufgestellt: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagvormittag in Rot
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: SIGNA-Holding und Töchter bereiten wohl Insolvenzanträge vor
David Rosenberg: Das Investment mit dem grössten Potenzial nach dem Zinserhöhungszyklus

