|
27.11.2023 00:30:11
Malaysia Shares Expected To Be Rangebound On Monday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slipped more than 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,455-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on positive momentum regarding the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the entertainment companies, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations and telecoms.
For the day, the index perked 0.63 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,453.92 after trading between 1,451.08 and 1,456.05.
Among the actives, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.00 percent, while Axiata retreated 0.83 percent, Celcomdigi skidded 0.48 percent, CIMB Group rose 0.17 percent, Dialog Group stumbled 0.95 percent, Genting surged 3.90 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 2.71 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.68 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Public Bank both dropped 0.47 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.25 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.96 percent, PPB Group slumped 0.56 percent, Press Metal lost 0.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.46 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.20 percent, Westports Holdings rallied 1.15 percent and Maxis, Maybank, MISC, RHB Capital and Sime Darby were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street varies widely as the Dow opened higher on Friday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P bounced back and forth across the line all day and finished barely higher.
The Dow gained 117.15 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 35,390.15, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.05 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,250.85 and the S&P 500 perked 2.72 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,559.34.
For the holiday-interrupted week, the Dow rose 1.3 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent.
The choppy action on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's holiday, with the markets closing three hours earlier than usual.
A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of this week's reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity.
Oil prices fell sharply Friday, with traders waiting on a crucial OPEC meeting this week as oil producers struggling to come to a consensus on production levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended lower by $1.56 or 2 percent at $75.54 a barrel.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index
PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI geht mit knappem Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}