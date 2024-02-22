Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 -0.4%  SPI 14'858 -0.4%  Dow 39'069 1.2%  DAX 17'370 1.5%  Euro 0.9527 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'855 1.7%  Gold 2'025 -0.1%  Bitcoin 45'321 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8803 0.1%  Öl 83.4 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Cembra Money Bank22517316ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Sinkende Zinsen voraus: Sollte man die Aktien der Schweizer Kantonalbanken nach 2023er-Kurssprüngen jetzt schnell loswerden?
Trotz boomendem Markt: Pleitewelle bei Elektroauto-Startups
Ungeachtet der US-Sanktionen: Chinas Halbleiterindustrie auf Wachstumskurs
Krypto-Skeptikerin Janet Yellen sieht in Bitcoin & Co. Risiken für die Finanzstabilität
Viele Veränderungen im vierten Quartal 2023: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burrys investiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

23.02.2024 00:33:10

Malaysia Shares Due For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,545-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology and energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and telecoms, while the plantation stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 6.91 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 1,545.49 after trading between 1,542.72 and 1,551.97.

Among the actives, Axiata declined 1.08 percent, while Celcomdigi slumped 0.70 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.47 percent, Genting fell 0.20 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.32 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied 1.15 percent, Maxis added 0.53 percent, Maybank eased 0.10 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.30 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.71 percent, PPB Group tanked 1.94 percent, Press Metal gained 0.43 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.67 percent, QL Resources perked 0.17 percent, RHB Capital slid 0.18 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.76 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.44 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 1.41 percent, YTL Corporation plummeted 3.15 percent, YTL Power plunged 3.08 percent and Telekom Malaysia, AMMB Holdings, Genting Malaysia, MISC and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher and continued to climb as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 456.87 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 39,069.11, while the NASDAQ soared 460.72 points or 2.96 percent to end at 16,041.62 and the S&P 500 rallied 105.23 points or 2.11 percent to close at 5,087.03.

The rally on Wall Street largely reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the chipmaker spiking by 16.4 percent to a record closing high.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department reported an unexpected dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a big rebound in existing home sales in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility of a near-term supply disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April added $0.70 or 0.9 percent at $78.61 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.02.24 Through the lens of gold
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
22.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Jubelstimmung nach NVIDIA-Zahlen
22.02.24 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
22.02.24 SMI gönnt sich eine Auszeit
22.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Sportliche Perspektiven/VAT Group – Rückkehr zum Wachstum
22.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
21.02.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.36 19.98 2VSSMU
Short 12'098.07 13.89 BXSSMU
Short 12'594.79 8.63 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.17 22.02.2024 17:30:27
Long 10'943.76 19.98 SSRM2U
Long 10'669.37 13.48 SSQMJU
Long 10'230.21 8.90 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie fällt tief: Nestlé enttäuscht die Finanzgemeinde mit Jahresergebnis für 2023
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
NVIDIA-Aktie nach starker Entwicklung bei Umsatz und Ergebnis mit Rekordhoch
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
Zurich-Gruppe steigert die Ergebnisse deutlich - Höhere Dividende vorgeschlagen - Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursplus: Mercedes-Benz will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen - Mehr Dividende trotz Gewinnrückgang
Milliardenströme in Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: CryptoQuant-CEO prognostiziert rasante Rallye auf bis zu 112'000 US-Dollar
Kudelski-Aktie nach erneut roten Zahlen im freien Fall - Verkauf von Skidata soll Loch stopfen
Sulzer-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn kräftig und erhöht Dividende
Starke NVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI dennoch im Minus -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch klar höher -- Starke Gewinne in Asien -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit