SMI 11'457 0.5%  SPI 14'948 0.3%  Dow 38'564 -0.2%  DAX 17'068 -0.1%  Euro 0.9533 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'760 -0.1%  Gold 2'024 0.4%  Bitcoin 46'111 0.9%  Dollar 0.8817 0.0%  Öl 82.6 -1.0% 
Ausblick: HSBC gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Experte: Wer auch die US-Präsidentschaftswahl gewinnt - der Goldpreis kann nur profitieren
Nur das Geld zählt? Diese Dinge sind für Arbeitnehmer wichtiger als Gehalt
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste
Malaysia Shares Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. Ther Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,555-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on continued profit taking and pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index climbed 16.98 points or 1.10 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,555.59 after moving as low as 1,537.94.

Among the actives, Axiata soared 3.58 percent, while Celcomdigi added 0.92 percent, CIMB Group picked up 0.78 percent, Genting and Hong Leong Financial both rose 0.61 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 1.05 percent, IOI Corporation improved 1.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 0.36 percent, Maxis jumped 1.85 percent, Maybank and RHB Capital both gathered 0.53 percent, MISC sank 0.65 percent, MRDIY gained 0.65 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 3.65 percent, PPB Group rallied 2.38 percent, Press Metal strengthened 1.51 percent, Public Bank increased 1.13 percent, QL Resources was up 0.85 percent, Sime Darby skyrocketed 4.78 percent, Telekom Malaysia collected 0.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.43 percent, YTL Corporation spiked 2.74 percent, YTL Power accelerated 3.16 percent and IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and largely remained that way, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow dropped 64.19 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 38,563.80, while the NASDAQ tumbled 144.87 points or 0.92 percent to end at 15,630.78 and the S&P 500 sank 30.06 points or 0.60 percent to close at 4,975.51.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected ongoing anxiety about the outlook for interest rates following last week's hotter-than-expectation inflation data.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating just an 8.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower rates by a quarter point in March, while the chances of a quarter point rate cut in early May have fallen to 33.8 percent.

Meanwhile, a strong gain by Walmart (WMT) helped limit the downside for the Dow, with the retail giant surging by 3.2 percent after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded estimates and announcing a deal to acquire TV maker Vizio (VZIO) for $2.3 billion.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Tuesday, reflecting ongoing concerns about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate for March delivery slumped $1.01 to $78.18 a barrel, while the more actively traded crude for April delivery tumbled $1.42 to $77.04 a barrel.

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
20.02.24 CME Group SPAN 2 Framework Equities Product Transition Webinar
20.02.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
20.02.24 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
20.02.24 Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
20.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'938.68 19.10 OFSSMU
Short 12'163.02 13.81 D1SSMU
Short 12'653.79 8.65 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'456.96 20.02.2024 17:31:47
Long 11'001.32 19.76 SSRM9U
Long 10'721.49 13.48 SSQMTU
Long 10'267.56 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende
Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) gibt am Nachmittag deutlich nach
VP Bank-Chefökonom Thomas Gitzel erwartet in diesem Jahr keine Leitzinssenkung der SNB

