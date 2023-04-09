SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'485 0.0%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9919 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 2'008 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'275 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9056 0.0%  Öl 84.9 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Unterschätzte Kennzahl: Darum sollten Anleger bei Wachstumsaktien die Net Retention Rate beachten
SWIFT plant Krypto- und Blockchain-Funktionen zu implementieren
SNB dreht trotz Credit Suisse-Debakel an Zinsschraube - So hoch könnten die Leitzinsen noch steigen
20 Tipps um mehr Geld zu sparen
Sammelklage gegen Influencer der insolventen Kryptobörse FTX: Kläger fordern Schadensersatz in Milliardenhöhe
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
10.04.2023 01:30:02

Malaysia Shares Called Rangebound For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had slipped almost 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,425-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement on Monday.

There's not much of a global forecast, as most of the markets in Europe and the United States were closed on Friday for Good Friday. Key U.S. employment data was roughly in line with expectations, suggesting a steady if quiet session.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index perked 2.15 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 1,427.04 after trading between 1,421.62 and 1,427.08.

Among the actives, Axiata and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both climbed 0.67 percent, while CIMB Group tumbled 1.90 percent, Dialog Group retreated 0.84 percent, Digi.com soared 3.29 percent, Genting and Tenaga Nasional both fell 0.22 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.38 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 2.26 percent, INARI plunged 2.46 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent, Maxis added 0.25 percent, MRDIY declined 1.85 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 3.45 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.61 percent, Public Bank sank 0.50 percent, RHB Capital rallied 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.24 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.23 percent and MISC, IOI Corporation, Press Metal and Sime Darby were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street as the stock and oil markets were closed for Good Friday. The big catalyst for the day, however, was the closely watched U.S. jobs report for March.

The Labor Department said that employment in the U.S. increased roughly in line with forecasts in March as non-farm payroll employment climbed by 236,000 jobs after jumping by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to rise by about 240,000 jobs compared to the addition of 311,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Also, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February; the unemployment rate was expected to be unchanged.

The numbers fall in the butter zone, which is to say good enough to dispel fears of an economic slowdown but not so good as the encourage the Federal Reserve to feel comfortable applying another rate hike anytime soon.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see March figures for unemployment later today; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.04.23 Mit Natrium in die Zukunft
06.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz - Megatrend im Fadenkreuz / On Holding - Spurt über die Milliardengrenze
06.04.23 Schwergewichte halten SMI auf Kurs
06.04.23 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
05.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation, das ständige Thema
04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kunden reissen sich um normale Lenkräder für Model S und Model X: Was das für Tesla bedeutet
Morgan Stanley-Analyst warnt vor neuer Gefahr am Markt: Darum können Anleger noch nicht aufatmen
Gouverneur von Florida: Digitale US-Zentralbankwährung soll "Amerikaner überwachen und kontrollieren"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie: Ohne Staat kein Deal - Finanzministerin steht zur CS-Rettung durch UBS
CS-Aktie und UBS-Aktie im Fokus: Economiesuisse warnt vor übereilter strengerer Bankenregulierung
Kommerzialisierung des Weltraums: Diese Chancen ergeben sich für Finanzunternehmen
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Zeitpunkt für Verselbständigung von thyssenkrupp Marine Systems womöglich gekommen
Tesla senkt erneut die Preise für alle Fahrzeuge
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kurse am Nachmittag entwickeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.