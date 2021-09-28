SMI 11’717 -0.9%  SPI 15’155 -1.2%  Dow 34’869 0.2%  DAX 15’574 0.3%  Euro 1.0829 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’165 0.2%  Gold 1’751 0.0%  Bitcoin 39’887 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 79.3 1.6% 
28.09.2021 01:30:11

Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the seven-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 70 points or 4.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 0.99 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,533.05 after trading between 1,526.14 and 1,533.51. Volume was 4.372 billion shares worth 2.977 billion ringgit. There were 587 decliners and 424 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata tanked 1.47 percent, while Dialog Group dropped 0.42 percent, Digi.com jumped 0.67 percent, Genting retreated 0.80 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.61 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.60 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 1.31 percent, Maxis skidded 0.85 percent, MISC spiked 0.73 percent, MRDIY declined 0.76 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 1.85 percent, PPB Group rose 0.11 percent, Press Metal sank 0.53 percent, Public Bank collected 0.99 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.37 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 0.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia lost 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.10 percent, Top Glove plummeted 2.91 percent and CIMB Group, Maybank, Hartalega Holdings and Hap Seng were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.

The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.

The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

