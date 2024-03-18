Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’624 -0.5%  SPI 15’259 -0.5%  Dow 38’790 0.2%  DAX 17’933 0.0%  Euro 0.9650 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 -0.1%  Gold 2’161 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’915 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8875 0.0%  Öl 86.9 1.8% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Analyst: Silber wird sich 2024 besser entwickeln als Gold
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
Krypto-Boom: Layer-2-Sektor des Ethereum-Netzwerks verzeichnet neue Rekorde
Finanzanalyst Gary Shilling warnt Anleger - Aktienmarkt-Crash und Rezession befürchtet
Ausblick: Xpeng präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
19.03.2024 00:31:16

Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,550-point plateau and its expected to open to the upside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from technology and oil stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the financials, weakness from the telecoms and a mixed performance from the plantations.

For the day, the index perked 081 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,553.64 after trading between 1,544.32 and 1,557.33.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings fell 0.24 percent, while Axiata tumbled 1.42 percent, Celcomdigi slumped 0.68 percent, CIMB Group climbed 0.61 percent, Genting shed 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.16 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent, Maxis retreated 1.40 percent, Maybank gained 0.41 percent, MISC perked 0.13 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.36 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.58 percent, Petronas Gas eased 0.11 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.52 percent, Press Metal added 0.42 percent, Public Bank collected 0.47 percent, QL Resources lost 0.34 percent, RHB Capital rallied 0.89 percent, Sime Darby declined 1.12 percent, Telekom Malaysia plummeted 7.38 percent, YTL Corporation soared 5.36 percent, YTL Power surged 6.52 percent and Tenaga Nasional, Hong Leong Bank, Genting Malaysia, Sime Darby Plantations and Nestle Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow advanced 75.66 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 38,790.43, while the NASDAQ jumped 130.27 points or 0.82 percent to close at 16,103.45 and the S&P 500 gained 32.33 points or 0.63 percent to end at 5,149.42.

Technology stocks led the rally on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ showing a strong move to the upside on gains from the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Meanwhile, traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged after recent inflation readings have reduced optimism about a rate cut in June.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in March.

Oil prices moved higher Monday amid concerns about supply due to geopolitical risks following continued drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries, as well as data showing a drop in crude exports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April jumped $1.68 or 2.1 percent at $82.72 a barrel.

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA offenbar an KI-Startup aus Israel interessiert - potenzieller Milliardendeal
Galderma-Aktie: Was Anleger vor dem Börsengang von Galderma wissen sollten
Logitech-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Logitech-Finanzchef Boynton räumt Posten nach gut einem Jahr wieder
Schweizer Dividendensaison eröffnet: So können Anleger profitieren
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia erhält Vorabzahlung von Viatris
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Bitcoin-Fans schöpfen Hoffnung - Setzt Tesla wieder stärker auf die Ur-Kryptowährung?
Finanzanalyst Gary Shilling warnt Anleger - Aktienmarkt-Crash und Rezession befürchtet

