Malaysia Bourse: Support Likely At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau, although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slid 8.80 points or 0.55 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,600.53 after moving as low as 1,590.51. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 656 decliners and 216 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 4.29 percent, while Petronas Dagangan plunged 4.13 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 2.34 percent, Top Glove skidded 1.89 percent, Axiata jumped 1.60 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 1.29 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 1.14 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 0.99 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.90 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.86 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.59 percent, Maybank fell 0.58 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.44 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dipped 0.21 percent, CIMB Group and Digi.com both were down 0.20 percent, Public Bank eased 0.10 percent and PPB Group and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday and remained firmly positive throughout the session.

The Dow added 269.93 points or 1.05 percent to 25,898.83, while the NASDAQ gained 101.97 points or 1.32 percent to 7,853.74 and the S&P 500 rose 31.27 points or 1.10 percent to 2,878.38.

The early rebound on Wall Street came as President Donald Trump continued to express optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite the ever-escalating trade war. Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.

Trump had again ramped up the trade war after the close of trading last Friday by announcing plans to raise the rate of tariffs previously imposed on Chinese imports.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that a continued spike in orders for transportation equipment contributed to a bigger than expected jump in durable goods orders in July.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Monday, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session on speculation that oil supply from Iran could rise. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $0.53 or 1 percent at $53.64 a barrel.