+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 01:30:10

Malaysia Bourse Predicted To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,585-point plateau although it figures to tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and telecoms were tempered by support from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index slipped 8.95 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 1,586.98 after trading between 1,586.27 and 1,599.57. Volume was 9.373 billion shares worth 4.891 billion ringgit. There were 557 decliners and 510 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 3.44 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings surged 3.30 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 2.87 percent, Genting tanked 2.03 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.28 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong spiked 1.25 percent, MISC rallied 1.17 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.12 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.11 percent, Dialog Group dropped 1.05 percent, Top Glove sank 0.96 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.94 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.88 percent, Press Metal perked 0.86 percent, Public Bank lost 0.67 percent, Axiata advanced 0.62 percent, Maxis fell 0.56 percent, Digi.com slid 0.47 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.39 percent, PPB Group gained 0.21 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.20 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.16 percent, Maybank eased 0.13 percent and AMMB Holdings and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Zur Rose-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Zur Rose auf rotes Terrain
USA bestellt Hunderte Millionen Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer und BioNTech - Aktien fester
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Swiss Re verbucht im Halbjahr Milliardenverlust
Fall Wirecard wird für Bundesregierung immer ungemütlicher - Haftbefehle gegen Wirecard-Vorstände - Wirecard-Aktie etwas fester
Meyer-Burger-Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB