SMI 11'194 0.4%  SPI 14'569 0.3%  Dow 37'469 0.5%  DAX 16'567 0.8%  Euro 0.9442 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'453 1.1%  Gold 2'023 0.8%  Bitcoin 35'843 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8682 0.4%  Öl 79.0 1.1% 
Lonza-Aktie nach tiefrotem Jahr 2023: Diese Investmentbank sieht bei Lonza nun grosses Kurspotenzial
Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
Suchstatistik 2023: Dieser Schweizer CEO hat Google-Nutzer am meisten interessiert
Experten zuversichtlich: Gold wird 2024 die beste Performance aller Rohstoffe aufweisen
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester
19.01.2024 00:29:43

Malaysia Bourse Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping nearly 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,480-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil companies expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the power, finance and telecom sectors.

For the day, the index sank 12.03 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 1,479.18 after trading between 1,478.03 and 1,492.53.

Among the actives, Axiata retreated 1.18 percent, while CIMB Group surrendered 1.49 percent, Genting gained 0.65 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.38 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.67 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong stumbled 0.89 percent, Maxis shed 0.53 percent, Maybank fell 0.33 percent, MISC added 0.41 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.68 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.82 percent, Public Bank declined 0.92 percent, QL Resources jumped 1.37 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.61 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 1.79 percent, Telekom Malaysia slumped 0.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.77 percent, YTL Corporation plummeted 8.19 percent, YTL Power plunged 5.56 percent and MRDIY, Petronas Chemicals and Celcomdigi were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but all ended up firmly in the green by the day's end.

The Dow advanced 201.94 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 37,468.61, while the NASDAQ rallied 200.03 points or 1.35 percent to close at 15,055.65 and the S&P 500 gained 41.73 points or 0.88 percent to end at 4,780.94.

The rebound on Wall Street came despite a continued increase by treasury yields, which moved higher after the Labor Department noted an unexpected weekly decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

Tech stocks helped lead the way higher on Wall Street, with shares of Apple (AAPL) jumping 3.3 percent after Bank of America upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

A rally by semiconductor stocks also contributed to the surge by the NASDAQ as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiked by 3.4 percent. Networking, computer hardware and software stocks also showed notable moves to the upside.

Oil prices climbed higher Thursday, lifted by data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, and on higher forecasts for global demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February rallied $1.52 at $74.08 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to rise 3.2 percent on year, up from 1.7 percent in November. Exports are seen lower by an annual 4.8 percent after slipping 5.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR17.1 billion, up from MYR12.4 billion a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

18.01.24 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
18.01.24 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
18.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
18.01.24 SMI mit neuem Jahrestief
18.01.24 Marktüberblick: Munich Re gesucht
18.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Cyber Security – Vorsicht Datendiebstahl!/Geberit – Erhöhte Prognose erfüllt
18.01.24 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
16.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Short 11'624.59 19.64 F9SSMU
Short 11'868.20 13.82 2VSSMU
Short 12'317.95 8.89 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'193.78 18.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'724.05 19.47 SSQMQU
Long 10'468.76 13.65 SSOMSU
Long 10'026.84 8.89 SYSSMU
Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BASF-Aktie im Plus: Deutsches Bundeswirtschaftsministerium will Verkauf von Wintershall Dea wohl eingehend prüfen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Sinkflug: Plug Power will sich am Kapitalmarkt frisches Geld beschaffen
Stadler-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Bestellung von Bahnbetreiber Ferrovie della Calabria
Richemont-Aktie springt an: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal - Wachstum lässt nach
Nach "Beige Book": Wall Street legt letztendlich zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Handel in Fernost endet ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für "masslos überbewertet" - und erwartet Kurssturz
Goldpreis: Ausgebremst durch nachlassende Zinsfantasie

