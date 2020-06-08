Malaysia Bourse Poised To Erase Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the seven-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 120 points or 8.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it's predicted to jump higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index fell 5.51 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,556.33 after trading between 1,547.57 and 1,564.13. Volume was 8.670 billion shares worth 6.2 billion ringgit. There were 615 decliners and 427 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 6.09 percent, while Press Metal soared 5.81 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 5.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 3.87 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 3.57 percent RHB Capital tanked 1.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.61 percent, Maxis retreated 1.49 percent, Digi.com and Petronas Dagangan both skidded 1.35 percent, Maybank declined 1.34 percent, Public Bank surrendered 1.03 percent, Genting dropped 0.90 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.78 percent, MISC and IHH Healthcare both sank 0.72 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.61 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.50 percent, Sime Darby added 0.476 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.40 percent, PPB Group eased 0.12 percent and Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, CIMB Group, Axiata and IOI Corp all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.