|
04.06.2025 01:30:33
Malaysia Bourse Overdue For Support On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, slipping more than 30 points or 2.1 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,500-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for tariffs and the economy. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KLCI finished modestly lower again on Tuesday as losses from the financials and industrials were offset by support from the plantations and telecoms.
For the day, the index fell 5.10 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,503.25 after trading between 1,497.42 and 1,514.12.
Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail shed 0.48 percent, while Axiata skidded 0.98 percent, Celcomdigi rallied 1.61 percent, CIMB Group declined 1.15 percent, Gamuda was up 0.44 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 2.17 percent, IOI Corporation improved 0.83 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.82 percent, Maxis advanced 0.85 percent, Maybank fell 0.20 percent, MISC perked 0.40 percent, MRDIY gathered 0.63 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 4.09 percent, Petronas Dagangan climbed 1.52 percent, Petronas Gas and RHB Bank both increased 0.78 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.89 percent, Press Metal stumbled 1.79 percent, Public Bank sank 0.70 percent, QL Resources plunged 2.22 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.76 percent, SD Guthrie rose 0.67 percent, Sunway retreated 1.47 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.77 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.29 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 1.10 percent and YTL Power, Nestle Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday, climbing steadily higher to end near session highs.
The Dow rallied 214.16 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 42,519.64, while the NASDAQ jumped 156.34 points or 0.81 percent to close at 19,398.96 and the S&P 500 added 34.43 points or 0.58 percent to end at 5,970.37.
The continued strength on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase by job openings in the U.S. in the month of April.
Meanwhile, traders continued to await further developments on the trade front a month ahead of the expiration of President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause.
While tensions between the U.S. and China have seemingly risen in recent days, traders appear to remain generally optimistic about trade deals being reached.
The price of crude oil showed another strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about supply due to escalating geopolitical tensions and stuttering U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery jumped $0.89 or 1.4 percent to $63.41 a barrel.
Volatile Märkte 2025: Multi Asset als sichere Strategie? | BX Swiss TV
Krisen, Inflation, geopolitische Unsicherheiten – wie sollten Anleger heute ihr Portfolio aufstellen? In diesem Experteninterview gibt René Küffer, Head of Multi Asset Switzerland bei Allianz Global Investors, spannende Einblicke in die Welt der Multi-Asset-Strategien. Gemeinsam sprechen wir über die Rolle des neuen Zürcher Multi-Asset-Teams, die Vorteile breit diversifizierter Portfolios und darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken Anleger im zweiten Halbjahr 2025 erwarten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|30.05.25
|Schroders Credit Lens Mai 2025: Ihr Leitfaden für globale Anleihemärkte
|30.05.25
|Schroders Equity Lens - Mai 2025: Ihr Leitfaden für die globalen Aktienmärkte
|28.05.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q2 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel höher - über 24'000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenso fester. Die US-Börsen notierten mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Dienstag mehrheitlich Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}