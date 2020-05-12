+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 01:30:05

Malaysia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Nuzul Al'Quran, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 5.38 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,382.31 after trading between 1,382.02 and 1,392.23. Volume was 4.683 billion shares worth 2.737 billion ringgit. There were 540 gainers and 340 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.25 percent, while Sime Darby soared 2.60 percent, MISC spiked 1.67 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 1.66 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.53 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.48 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.28 percent, Genting gathered 1.22 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.02 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.88 percent, RHB Capital perked 0.87 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.58 percent, Axiata advanced 0.52 percent, Digi.com sank 0.44 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.34 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.21 percent, Maxis added 0.19 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.10 percent and Petronas Dagangan, PPB Group, Dialog Group, Public Bank, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Maybank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
11.05.20
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
11.05.20
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Elon Musk will wegen Corona-Frust Firmensitz verlegen - keine Verzögerungen bei Tesla-Fabrik in Deutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB