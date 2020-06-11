Malaysia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,575-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barley higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 0.11 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,575.27 after trading between 1,570.45 and 1,578.10. Volume was 7.604 billion shares worth 4.708 billion ringgit. There were 626 gainers and 411 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting plummeted 3.56 percent, while Maxis surged 1.50 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.48 percent, Axiata soared 1.10 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 1.07 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.05 percent, Sime Darby jumped 0.90 percent, Digi.com climbed 0.68 percent, MISC gathered 0.61 percent, Tenaga Nasional perked 0.50 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 0.49 percent, Top Glove advanced 0.47 percent, PPB Group retreated 0.46 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.40 percent, AMMB Holdings sank 0.29 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.25 percent, Public Bank and IOI Corporation lost 0.23 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.21 percent, Hartalega Holdings slid 0.16 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.15 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.10 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Maybank and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.