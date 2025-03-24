|
25.03.2025 00:29:38
Malaysia Bourse May See Renewed Support On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 20 points or 1.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,500-point plateau and it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial hares, telecoms and plantation stocks.
For the day, the index eased 1.63 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,503.82 after trading between 1,502.98 and 1,508.90.
Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail, CIMB Group and Sime Darby all rallied 1.02 percent, while Celcomdigi jumped 1.20 percent, Gamuda skidded 1.01 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.72 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.54 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.29 percent, Maxis surged 1.60 percent, Maybank eased 0.20 percent, MRDIY advanced 0.73 percent, Nestle Malaysia skyrocketed 7.03 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.64 percent, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 5.73 percent, Petronas Gas declined 1.04 percent, PPB Group sank 0.69 percent, Press Metal perked 0.20 percent, Public Bank fell 0.22 percent, QL Resources tanked 1.90 percent, RHB Bank dropped 0.74 percent, SD Guthrie shed 0.61 percent, Sunway plunged 2.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.62 percent, YTL Power retreated 1.17 percent and Axiata, Tenaga Nasional, YTL Corporation and MISC were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the day, ending near session highs.
The Dow jumped 597.97 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 42,583.32, while the NASDAQ rallied 404.54 points or 2.27 percent to close at 18,188.59 and the S&P 500 gained 100.01 points or 1.76 percent to end at 5,767.57.
The support on Wall Street came on reports that President Donald Trump may hold back some of the reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.
Semiconductor and networking stocks had a very good outing. Shares from steel, banking, retail and airline sectors too closed mostly higher.
Oil prices climbed higher on Monday after Trump announced a 25 percent secondary tariff on countries purchasing oil or gas from Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May settled higher by $0.83 or 1.22 percent at $69.11 a barrel.
Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.
✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit einer negativen Tendenz, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt unentschlossen zeigte. An den US-Börsen übernahmen zum Wochenstart die Bullen das Ruder. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}