09.04.2020 01:33:16

Malaysia Bourse May See Positive Bounce

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,360-point plateau although it may rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on optimism regarding both the coronavirus and the crude oil price war. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the plantation stocks and telecoms, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index fell 8.53 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 1,361.39 after trading between 1,358.20 and 1,367.16. Volume was 5.346 billion shares worth 2.658 billion ringgit. There were 617 decliners and 316 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 5.74 percent, while Press Metal surged 5.22 percent, Digi.com soared 3.26 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 3.21 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 3.13 percent, Sime Darby tanked 2.66 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Hap Seng Consolidated both skidded 2.63 percent, Axiata accelerated 2.31 percent, Genting retreated 2.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional declined 2.13 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.68 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 1.34 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.30 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.27 percent, CIMB Group shed 1.12 percent, Top Glove lost 0.77 percent, Maybank collected 0.51 percent, Public Bank fell 0.50 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.39 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gained 0.23 percent, MISC rose 0.13 percent and Petronas Chemicals and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks fluctuated early in Wednesday's trade before surging in the afternoon.

The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 23,433.57, while the NASDAQ spiked 203.64 points or 2.58 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 surged 90.57 points or 3.41 percent to end at 2,749.98.

Stocks continued to benefit from optimism that some of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic are flattening the infection curve as the number of new cases has decreased in recent days after reaching a peak last Friday.

Further buying interest was generated in reaction to news Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination - which soothed investors concerned about the self-described Democratic Socialist enacting his more progressive policies.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions ahead of today's crucial production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.46 or 6.2 percent at $25.09 a barrel.

