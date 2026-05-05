Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’052 0.4%  SPI 18’479 0.5%  Dow 49’298 0.7%  DAX 24’402 1.7%  Euro 0.9157 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’870 1.8%  Gold 4’557 0.7%  Bitcoin 63’824 2.0%  Dollar 0.7831 0.0%  Öl 110.3 -3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Intel941595Palantir36244719
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Neuer ETF-Konkurrent? Warum Direct Indexing nicht für jeden taugt
Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: UniCredit legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaizepräsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
eToro entdecken
06.05.2026 01:31:14

Malaysia Bourse May See Continued Strength On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,750-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, thanks to easing crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher again on Tuesday following gains from the plantations, industrials and telecoms, while the financial sector came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 7.66 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 1,747.43 after trading between 1,732.64 and 1,747.82. Among the actives, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.80 percent, while Axiata added 0.42 percent, Celcomdigi accelerated 1.97 percent, CIMB Group soared 2.60 percent, Gamuda fell 0.23 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.45 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.37 percent, Maxis increased 0.56 percent, Maybank slumped 0.71 percent, MISC rallied 1.67 percent, MRDIY vaulted 1.23 percent, Nestle Malaysia tumbled 2.02 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 3.86 percent, Petronas Dagangan strengthened 1.19 percent, PPB Group sank 0.36 percent, Press Metal jumped 1.25 percent, RHB Bank lost 0.24 percent, Sime Darby improved 0.46 percent, Sunway retreated 1.28 percent, Sunway Healthcare declined 1.06 percent, Telekom Malaysia spiked 2.50 percent, YTL Corporation contracted 0.95 percent, YTL Power shed 0.25 percent and 99 Speed Mart Retail, Public Bank, Tenaga Nasional, Petronas Gas and SD Guthrie were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages started higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 356.35 points or 073 percent to finish at 49,298.25, while the NASDAQ rallied 258.32 points or 1.03 percent to end at a record 25,326.13 and the S&P 500 gained 58.47 points or 0.81 percent to close at 7,259.22, also a record.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by more than 3 percent after spiking by more than 4 percent on Monday.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Tuesday after U.S. attempts to unblock Strait of Hormuz traffic boosted market sentiments and eased supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $3.80 or 3.57 percent at $102.62 per barrel.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news also contributed to the strength on Wall Street, led by Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), which handily beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of April.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie

Im Vorfeld der hauseigenen Fachmesse 'Sapphire' steigt die Spannung bei SAP-Anlegern: Mit wachsendem Cloudgeschäft, konkreten KI-Perspektiven und einer gedrückten Bewertung eröffnet sich eine Tradingchance - vorausgesetzt, der Konzern liefert.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?

Wir sprechen mit dem US-Experten Alexander Berger über die aktuell wichtigsten Treiber an den Finanzmärkten. Während im vergangenen Jahr vor allem Trumps Zollpolitik im Fokus stand, sind es heute geopolitische Spannungen, politische Unsicherheit und die Geldpolitik der USA, die das Marktgeschehen bestimmen.

USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?

Inside Trading & Investment

05.05.26 GameStop möchte eBay übernehmen
05.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Allianz SE
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
05.05.26 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
05.05.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall im Fokus
05.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursverluste zum Start in den Mai
04.05.26 USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’577.42 18.85 SXEBNU
Short 13’836.47 13.83 S7DB8U
Short 14’335.29 9.00 STRBXU
SMI-Kurs: 13’052.17 05.05.2026 17:30:19
Long 12’484.60 19.41 S42B5U
Long 12’216.42 13.83 STABXU
Long 11’691.04 8.91 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: RENK gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Ständerats-Kommission prüft Alternativen zur Eigenkapitalvorlage
Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie
Ballard Power-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Brennstoffzellenhersteller reduziert Verlust
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Gewinnen trotz Quartalsumsatz unterhalb der Erwartungen - Warten auf HENSOLDT-Bilanz
Palantir mit deutlichem Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung - Aktie rutscht ab
XRP vor Bullenrun? Experten analysieren Fundamentaldaten für den nächsten Marktzyklus
Bernstein Research verleiht Rheinmetall-Aktie Outperform in jüngster Analyse
Tiefrote Zahlen und Werksschliessungen: BioNTech zieht die Notbremse - Aktie unter Druck

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.