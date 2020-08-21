21.08.2020 01:31:57

Malaysia Bourse May Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Malaysia stock market had turned lower again - one day after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,575-point plateau although it may shake off a good lead on Friday as it catches up on missed soft sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index dipped 2.47 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,575.38 after trading between 1,570.70 and 1,584.36. Volume was 8.551 billion shares worth 7.010 billion ringgit. There were 614 gainers and 447 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 4.06 percent, while Genting plummeted 2.31 percent, Press Metal soared 2.21 percent, Dialog Group spiked 2.19 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 2.13 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 2.05 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.43 percent, CIMB Group retreated 1.14 percent, Public Bank declined 1.02 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings, IHH Healthcare and PPB Group all surrendered 0.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 0.81 percent, Digi.com sank 0.71 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 0.66 percent, Axiata shed 0.65 percent, Maxis lost 0.60 percent, MISC added 0.51 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.46 percent, IOI Corporation slid 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.40 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.21 percent, Maybank collected 0.13 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent and Petronas Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

