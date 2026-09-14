|
15.09.2026 01:33:49
Malaysia Bourse May Head South Again On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 25 points or 1.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,700-point plateau although it may hand back those gains on Tuesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to a renewed spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the industrials and plantations were capped by weakness among the financial shares and utilities.
For the day, the index added 11.27 points or 0.67 percent to finish at the daily high of 1.698.01 after moving as low as 1,682.49.
The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, although well off session lows.
The Dow shed 152.09 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 52,421.20, while the NASDAQ sank 146.62 points or 0.56 percent to close at 26,186.41 and the S&P 500 fell 37.03 points or 0.48 percent to end at 7,619.98.
The pullback on Wall Street came amid a substantial rebound by the price of crude oil following news that a planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states over reopening Hormuz has been postponed.
Crude oil prices jumped on Monday after Saudi Arabia confirmed closing its East-West pipeline following attacks by Houthi militants. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $1.52 or 1.52 percent at $101.57 per barrel.
Selling pressure in the tech sector has also been generated amid renewed worries about artificial intelligence after industry leaders called for a slowdown in the pace of AI development.
Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision later this week. With oil prices surging and recent data pointing to stick inflation, CME Group's FedWatch tool is currently showing a nearly 90 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point.
Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise
Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.Weiterlesen!
Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt am Montag zulegte, war bei den deutschen Nachbarn ein Minus zu sehen. Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.