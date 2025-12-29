Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’351 0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’331 -4.5%  Bitcoin 68’878 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7891 0.0%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018
Top News
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
NVIDIA-Aktie gefragt: Chipriese erhält nicht-exklusive Produktlizenz von Groq und übernimmt Teil der Mitarbeiter
Darum bewegen sich Dollar, Euro und Franken nur gering
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
30.12.2025 00:32:24

Malaysia Bourse May Hand Back Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market ticked higher again on Monday, one day after ending the five-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 35 points or 2 percent, The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,680-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected ahead of the end of the year. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.89 points or 0.23 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,680.99 after trading as low as 1,668.48. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail increased 0.26 percent, while Axiata lost 0.39 percent, Celcomdigi slipped 0.31 percent, CIMB Group expanded 0.98 percent, Gamuda and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both rose 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.35 percent, IOI Corporation vaulted 1.00 percent, Maybank collected 0.38 percent, MISC added 0.52 percent, MRDIY climbed 0.65 percent, Nestle Malaysia advanced 0.61 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 1.10 percent, Petronas Dagangan gained 0.41 percent, Press Metal improved 0.28 percent, Public Bank eased 0.22 percent, QL Resources was down 0.26 percent, RHB Bank dropped 0.77 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.49 percent, SD Guthrie sank 0.53 percent, Sunway perked 0.18 percent, Telekom Malaysia retreated 1.36 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.61 percent, YTL Corporation slumped 0.97 percent and YTL Power, Petronas Gas, PPB Group, AMMB Holdings and Maxis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened under water on Monday and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 249.04 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 48,461.93, while the NASDAQ sank 118.75 points or 0.50 percent to and at 23,474.35 and the S&P 500 shed 24.20 points or 0.35 percent to close at 6,905.74.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as some traders looked to cash in on recent gains going into the end of the year.

A pullback by big-name tech companies also weighed on the markets, with Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) showing notable moves to the downside.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. shot up much more than expected in November.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday, with Russia-Ukraine attacks continuing, the U.S.-Venezuela conflict escalating, and fresh conflicts brewing in the Middle East - all increasing supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.25 or 2.20 percent at $57.99 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’799.83 19.05 SJVBHU
Short 14’060.67 13.79 SAPBKU
Short 14’613.37 8.77 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’240.59 29.12.2025 17:30:02
Long 12’682.92 19.62 SJ9BYU
Long 12’406.14 13.94 SP2B8U
Long 11’864.90 8.92 SQBBAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:43 ROUNDUP 2: Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
22:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Tesla sowie Gold- und Silberproduzenten schwach
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Tesla sowie Gold- und Silberproduzenten unter Druck
22:16 Netanjahu kündigt Auszeichnung Trumps mit Israel-Preis an
21:52 ROUNDUP: Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
21:11 ROUNDUP: Putin wirft Kiew Angriff auf Residenz vor - Selenskyj: Lüge
20:57 Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
20:46 Devisen: Euro gibt zum US-Dollar etwas nach
20:38 'Große Explosion': Trump bestätigt US-Angriff in Venezuela
20:35 ROUNDUP 2: Putin informiert Trump über Kiews Angriff - Selenskyj spricht von