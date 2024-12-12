Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'716 0.3%  SPI 15'616 0.1%  Dow 43'914 -0.5%  DAX 20'426 0.1%  Euro 0.9341 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'966 0.1%  Gold 2'680 -1.4%  Bitcoin 89'541 0.2%  Dollar 0.8920 0.9%  Öl 73.3 -0.5% 
13.12.2024 00:30:12

Malaysia Bourse May Give Up Support At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's looking at another weak lead for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology shares likely to lead the way lower. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, telecoms and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.12 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,602.08 after trading between 1,597.12 and 1,605.95.

Among the actives, Axiata lost 0.42 percent, while Celcomdigi tumbled 1.92 percent, CIMB Group gathered 0.25 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.47 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.14 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.09 percent, Maxis added 0.85 percent, Maybank collected 0.20 percent, MRDIY rose 0.55 percent, Petronas Dagangan surged 2.19 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.78 percent, Press Metal increased 0.41 percent, Public Bank slumped 0.87 percent, QL Resources gained 0.64 percent, RHB Bank shed 0.46 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.86 percent, SD Guthrie climbed 1.01 percent, Sunway soared 2.00 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.53 percent, Tenaga Nasional retreated 1.45 percent, YTL Power spiked 1.66 percent and Genting, Nestle Malaysia, YTL Corporation, IOI Corporation, Petronas Chemicals and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but quickly headed south and remained in the red for the balance of day, ending near session lows.

The Dow dropped 234.44 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 43,914.12, while the NASDAQ sank 132.05 points or 0.66 percent to close at 19,769.84 and the S&P 500 lost 32.94 points or 0.54 percent to end at 6,051.25.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders looked to cash in on the strong performance seen on Wednesday, when the tech-heavy NASDAQ closed above 20,000 for the first time ever.

Some negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November.

While the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to lower interest rates next week, the data has raised some concerns about how quickly the central bank will cut rates early next year.

Oil futures closed lower Thursday after three days of gains after the International Energy Agency's forecast that the oil market will see excess supply next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $70.02 a barrel.

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Diffuse Lichtblicke/Pharma – Lukrativer Schlankheitstrend
12.12.24 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
12.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.12.2024
11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
AEVIS VICTORIA SA &#8211; AEVIS VICTORIA gibt die &#220;bernahme des Spitals Zofingen durch Swiss Medical Network und eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem Kantonsspital Aarau bekannt
Kühne + Nagel International Aktie News: Kühne + Nagel International am Donnerstagmittag mit Kurseinbussen

