|
12.12.2024 00:29:59
Malaysia Bourse May Find Traction On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked lower in four straight sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on improved optimism about the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.
The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the plantations and industrials and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.
For the day, the index shed 5.77 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,603.20 after trading between 1,598.93 and 1,605.01.
Among the actives, Genting lost 0.83 percent, while Genting Malaysia shed 0.93 percent, IHH Healthcare plunged 3.76 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.03 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.30 percent, Maxis climbed 1.15 percent, Maybank and Petronas Dagangan both rose 0.20 percent, MISC fell 0.80 percent, MRDIY dropped 1.09 percent, Nestle Malaysia rallied 2.05 percent, Petronas Chemicals tanked 2.16 percent, PPB Group slipped 0.78 percent, Press Metal was down 0.60 percent, Public Bank jumped 1.99 percent, QL Resources tumbled 2.07 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.69 percent, SD Guthrie and YTL Corporation both slumped 1.39 percent, Sunway plummeted 5.85 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 1.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.58 percent, YTL Power stumbled 1.63 percent and Axiata, Celcomdigi, CIMB Group and RHB Bank were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened in the green on Wednesday, although the Dow was unable to hold those gains.
The Dow dropped 99.27 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 44,148.56, while the NASDAQ surged 347.65 points or 1.77 percent to close at a record 20,034.89 and the S&P 500 rallied 49.28 points or 0.82 percent to end at 6,084.19.
The strength in the broader markets followed the release of closely watched inflation data that came in line with estimates.
With the data matching expectations, the report has increased confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by another quarter-point next week.
CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 98.6 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its December meeting.
Oil futures settled higher Wednesday on possible sanctions on Russia by the European Union, expectations of increased demand from China and data showing a jump in gasoline stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January closed up $1.70 or 2.5 percent at $70.29 a barrel.
Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.
Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Techrekorde -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen zurückhaltend - Hang Seng im Minus
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich letztendlich ebenso höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendierten unterdessen zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}