Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'120 0.2%  SPI 14'700 0.1%  Dow 35'061 0.3%  DAX 16'109 -0.1%  Euro 0.9619 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'362 -0.2%  Gold 1'978 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'696 0.3%  Dollar 0.8586 0.1%  Öl 79.6 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aus diesen Gründen setzt die UBS wohl vor allem beim Investmenbanking der Credit Suisse den Rotstift an
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
Preisverfall am NFT-Markt: Warum auch die gehypten NFT des Bored Ape Yacht Club kräftig einbrechen
Ausblick: Temenos stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

20.07.2023 01:29:47

Malaysia Bourse May Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Malaysia stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,405-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic because of an improving outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials were offset by gains from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 3.07 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,403.03 after trading between 1,399.47 and 1,407.90.

Among the actives, Axiata and Genting Malaysia both gathered 0.40 percent, while CIMB Group retreated 1.32 percent, Genting increased 0.24 percent, IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby Plantations both added 0.69 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.78 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.44 percent, Maxis and PPB Group both lost 0.49 percent, Maybank fell 0.34 percent, MISC was up 0.14 percent, MRDIY gained 0.68 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.12 percent, Press Metal perked 0.62 percent, Public Bank sank 0.75 percent, RHB Capital stumbled 0.90 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.44 percent, Telekom Malaysia shed 0.62 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.33 percent and Westports Holdings, Dialog Group and Celcomdigi were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed, finishing with only slight gains.

The Dow climbed 109.31 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 35,061.21, while the NASDAQ rose 4.42 points or 0.03 percent to close at 14,358.02 and the S&P 500 perked 10.74 points or 0.24 percent to end at 4,565.72.

The strength on Wall Street extended the current upward trend, with the Dow closing higher for the eighth consecutive session. Encouraging inflation data helped trigger the recent advance, as traders grow increasingly optimistic the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hikes.

Upbeat earnings news has added to the positive sentiment, with regional banks U.S. Bancorp (USB), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Citizens Financial (CFG) posting standout gains after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

Oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Wednesday after data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, while a stronger dollar weighed as well. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August fell $0.40 or 0.5 percent at $75.35 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to fall 16.8 percent on year after shedding 3.3 percent in May. Exports are seen lower by an annual 12.7 percent after easing 0.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 21.30 billion ringgit, up from 15.40 billion ringgit a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Neben den Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der restriktiven Zinspolitik wird in den nächsten Wochen vor allem die Berichtssaison im Fokus stehen. Worauf es hier besonders ankommen wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
19.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
19.07.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.07.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
19.07.23 19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
17.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'582.79 19.71 RSSM1U
Short 11'827.06 13.75 A0SSMU
Short 12'277.04 8.80 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'120.15 19.07.2023 17:31:18
Long 10'675.15 19.37 XASSMU
Long 10'465.49 13.83 VYSSMU
Long 10'017.47 8.91 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie springt an: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone mit Catalyst Pharmaceuticals abgeschlossen
Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich mit zahlreichen Vorzeichenwechseln: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
ASML-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ASML übertrifft mit Umsatz und Bruttomarge die Erwartungen der Analysten
Steinhoff Aktie News: Anleger schicken Steinhoff am Nachmittag tief südwärts
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff steigt am Vormittag stark
Novartis-Aktie sehr stark: Umsatz von Novartis wächst weiter - Sandoz-Börsengang im vierten Quartal
Wall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit