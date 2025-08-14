Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.2%  SPI 16’699 0.1%  Dow 44’911 0.0%  DAX 24’378 0.8%  Euro 0.9412 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’435 0.9%  Gold 3’337 -0.5%  Bitcoin 95’188 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8079 0.3%  Öl 66.9 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Amrize143013422
Top News
Aktien von Krypto-Treasury-Unternehmen - Auf diese Kryptoinvestments setzt Starinvestorin Cathie Wood
Intel-Aktie zieht an: US-Regierung zieht offenbar Einstieg bei Intel in Betracht
Wettrennen der Aktien von BYD und Tesla: BYD im Fortune Global 500-Ranking erstmals vor Tesla
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Hinweise auf bevorstehende Robotaxi-Tests von Tesla in New York City
Nach Mega-IPO: Bullish-Aktie erneut mit starkem Plus - Cathie Wood als prominente Käuferin
Suche...
15.08.2025 01:32:51

Malaysia Bourse May Extend Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday halted the seven-day wining streak in which it had gained almost 60 points or 4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau and it may inch lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of the meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents later today to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the plantations and telecoms, while the financials and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 5.55 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,581.05 after trading between 1,575.79 and 1,595.31.

Among the actives, Axiata stumbled 1.11 percent, while CIMB Group perked 0.14 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.14 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 0.90 percent, Maxis dropped 0.28 percent, Maybank sank 0.20 percent, MISC gained 0.26 percent, MRDIY plummeted 3.75 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.11 percent, Petronas Dagangan plunged 3.57 percent, Petronas Gas surrendered 1.16 percent, PPB Group tumbled 0.99 percent, Press Metal improved 0.53 percent, Public Bank collected 0.23 percent, QL Resources added 0.48 percent, RHB Bank slumped 0.77 percent, Sime Darby and SD Guthrie both skidded 0.60 percent, Telekom Malaysia lost 1.38 percent, Tenaga Nasional declined 0.87 percent, YTL Power tanked 1.63 percent and 99 Speed Mart Retail, AMMB Holdings, Celcomdigi, Nestle Malaysia, Gamuda, YTL Corporation, IOI Corporation and Sunway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent most of the day in the red before finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 11.01 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 44,911.26, while the NASDAQ dipped 2.47 points or 0.01 percent to close at 21,710.67 and the S&P 500 rose 1.96 points or 0.03 percent to end at a record 6,468.54.

The early weakness on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of July.

The hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data partly offset optimism about a September interest rate cut generated by the consumer price inflation data released earlier this week.

However, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently still indicating a 92.6 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower rates by a quarter point next month, which helped keep selling pressure relatively subdued.

Crude oil jumped on Thursday ahead of a crucial meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents later today in Alaska to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.32 or 2.11 percent at $63.97 per barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide Q2 data for GDP and current account later today. In the previous three months, GDP was up 4.4 percent on year and the current account showed a surplus of MYR16.70 billion.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, AENA und Assicurazioni Generali mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
AENA – ES0105046017
Assicurazioni Generali – IT0000062072

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Olivia Hähnelz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

14.08.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Leonteq AG
14.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle – Unterschiedliche Parameter/Roche – Unter dem Zollhammer
14.08.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2025
14.08.25 SMI bestätigt Aufwärtstrend
14.08.25 Schweizer Versicherer navigieren Handelskonflikte
13.08.25 ING, AENA & Generali – 3 Top-Performer im BX Musterportfolio
12.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’458.59 19.63 BKISYU
Short 12’704.79 13.93 UEJS6U
Short 13’176.65 8.97 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.61 14.08.2025 17:31:11
Long 11’466.02 19.32 BO0SVU
Long 11’203.04 13.61 B1PS3U
Long 10’707.47 8.74 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie viel Anleger mit einem Cardano-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verdient hätten
Ray Dalio erwartet Entwertung aller Fiat-Währungen - und empfiehlt Gold und Bitcoin
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall bekommt neue Personalchefin - unterschiedlicher Auffassungen
TUI-Aktie klettert weiter: So schätzen Analysten die TUI-Aktei nach den Quartalszahlen ein
Aktien von Palantir, Apple, Amazon & Co.: Diese 8 Tech-Riesen könnten noch vor NVIDIA die 5-Billionen-Marke übersteigen
Swiss Re-Aktie volatil: Halbjahresgewinn deutlich gesteigert
BYD-Aktie tiefer: BYD bringt Tablet auf den Markt - Integration in Plug-in-Hybrid-SUV Tai 7
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re fällt am Nachmittag
Vor Trump-Putin-Treffen: US-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}