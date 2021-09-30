SMI 11’628 1.2%  SPI 15’017 1.1%  Dow 34’391 0.3%  DAX 15’365 0.8%  Euro 1.0843 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’080 0.5%  Gold 1’727 -0.4%  Bitcoin 38’529 1.0%  Dollar 0.9346 0.6%  Öl 78.5 0.4% 
30.09.2021 01:30:16

Malaysia Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,545-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, mixed performances from the plantations and weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 0.83 points or 0.05 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,547.65 after moving as low as 1,528.69. Volume was 3.668 billion shares worth 2.711 billion ringgit. There were 580 decliners and 398 gainers.

Among the actives, CIMB Group soared 1.48 percent, while Dialog Group surged 1.63 percent, Digi.com spiked 1.35 percent, Genting sank 0.60 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.29 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.16 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.09 percent, Maxis advanced 0.43 percent, MRDIY accelerated 1.30 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 0.81 percent, PPB Group rose 0.11 percent, Press Metal perked 1.04 percent, Public Bank fell 0.24 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.92 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.86 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.72 percent, Top Glove plummeted 1.78 percent and Axiata, MISC, Maybank and IHH Healthcare were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

﻿

